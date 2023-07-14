Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $100 million or more at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations. The Adviser seeks to manage volatility by selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio whose total returns are not expected to fluctuate as dramatically as those of the equity markets as a whole.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). Additionally, securities are ranked based on sensitivity to broader market movements or “beta,” standard deviation, and volatility of operating performance (cash flow and earnings) to identify securities that the Adviser believes will have less volatility than the overall equity markets. The investment model is used to select stocks to buy from those with higher expected returns and lower expected volatility and select stocks to sell from those whose expected returns have decreased and expected volatility has increased, subject to overall risk controls.