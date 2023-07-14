The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks, but may also include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are certificates issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership of shares of a foreign issuer and generally trade on an established market, in the United States or elsewhere. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $100 million or more at the time of purchase.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries, including the United States, and at least 40% of its assets will be invested in non-U.S. companies, in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (i) the company’s primary issue trades on a non-U.S. exchange; or (ii) the company is organized, maintains its principal place of business, or primarily generates its revenues outside of the United States.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls.