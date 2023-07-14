Home
Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
LUSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.74 -0.07 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LUSIX) Primary Other (LUSOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio

LUSIX | Fund

$9.74

$25.6 M

0.62%

$0.06

5.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

LUSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    2886922
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stefan Tang

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of small capitalization US companies. The Investment Manager considers “small cap companies” to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase by the Portfolio, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index (ranging from approximately $11.2 million to $14.1 billion as of March 31, 2022). The Portfolio typically invests in 300 to 500 companies.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small cap US companies. Equity securities also may include depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be equity securities of small cap US companies, including investments in larger US companies and in non-US companies, including securities of emerging markets companies traded on a US exchange.

The Investment Manager will manage the Portfolio using its proprietary investment strategy that creates and applies what the Investment Manager refers to as “Insights” and employs its “Insight-driven” process to identify investments with fundamental traits the Investment Manager believes are undervalued by the market. The Investment Manager’s strategy combines fundamental and quantitative techniques into a fully systematic process—that is, the Investment Manager converts subjective criteria used to evaluate potential investments into quantitative formulas based on, among other things, market observations and testing of resulting hypotheses. The Investment Manager considers an “Insight” to be a fundamental opportunity that the Investment Manager believes can be quantified, validated and implemented systematically by the Investment Manager:

·a fundamental opportunity is a recurring market inefficiency where the Investment Manager believes that investors are not fully incorporating the impact of a company’s changing operating fundamentals and/or attractive valuations;

·the Investment Manager converts its market observation into quantified conditions utilizing proprietary process knowledge and techniques;

·a potential Insight is validated through extensive proprietary testing that includes historical data, minimum targeted return objectives and persistence hurdles;

·through each Insight, a number of securities are identified; and

·the securities selection process is implemented systematically into automated daily operations.

The Investment Manager selects investments for the Portfolio by applying its securities selection process to an investable universe of all publicly-traded equity securities, with a focus on small cap companies. However, Insights, which may change over time, may be related to the broad market or specific to a particular sector or industry. In addition, the selection process described above is not sequential, and certain criteria may be given more importance than others. Target position sizes are determined at the time of investment based on one or more Insights and subsequently monitored on an ongoing basis. To improve tax efficiency, the Portfolio may limit investments that have undesirable tax characteristics and may employ other tax-management techniques, such as adjusting the timing of trades, by relying in part on fundamental research and analytical judgements of the Investment Manager.

LUSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -14.5% 140.9% 5.94%
1 Yr 15.7% -34.7% 196.6% 8.80%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -59.3% 118.2% 24.49%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -17.6% 140.9% 5.94%
1 Yr 15.7% -34.7% 196.6% 8.29%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -59.3% 118.2% 24.49%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LUSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LUSIX Category Low Category High LUSIX % Rank
Net Assets 25.6 M 1.48 M 120 B 94.62%
Number of Holdings 440 2 2519 29.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 358 K 213 K 4.6 B 99.66%
Weighting of Top 10 7.87% 2.8% 101.7% 80.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Invsmt 2.76%
  2. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Ordinary Shares 0.71%
  3. Axcelis Technologies Inc 0.64%
  4. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc 0.61%
  5. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc 0.61%
  6. Cross Country Healthcare Inc 0.58%
  7. Grindrod Shipping 0.57%
  8. AdvanSix Inc 0.57%
  9. Eagle Materials Inc 0.56%
  10. CRA International Inc 0.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LUSIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 25.32% 100.32% 66.33%
Cash 		2.75% -79.10% 74.68% 32.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 62.79%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 61.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 61.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 62.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUSIX % Rank
Industrials 		21.95% 2.46% 37.42% 16.84%
Healthcare 		17.13% 0.00% 26.53% 9.18%
Technology 		16.97% 0.00% 54.70% 19.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.14% 0.99% 47.79% 54.93%
Financial Services 		7.97% 0.00% 35.52% 96.77%
Basic Materials 		5.94% 0.00% 18.66% 24.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.71% 0.00% 18.87% 16.33%
Real Estate 		5.47% 0.00% 29.43% 68.88%
Communication Services 		3.38% 0.00% 14.85% 33.16%
Energy 		2.82% 0.00% 37.72% 79.93%
Utilities 		1.52% 0.00% 18.58% 73.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUSIX % Rank
US 		88.87% 24.89% 100.00% 90.74%
Non US 		8.38% 0.00% 36.31% 7.24%

LUSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.13% 0.01% 13.16% 0.51%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 44.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 1.00% 314.00% 17.32%

LUSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LUSIX Category Low Category High LUSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 37.98% 13.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LUSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LUSIX Category Low Category High LUSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -2.40% 2.49% 2.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LUSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LUSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stefan Tang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Stefan T. Tang is a PM/A on the Lazard Systematic Equity team. Stefan began working in the investment field in 2005. Prior to joining Lazard in 2019, Stefan was a co-founder and managing partner with Baylight Capital. Prior to Baylight, Stefan was a founding principal and portfolio manager at QM Capital, a firm founded in 2005 that developed quantitative trading strategies. Prior to QM, Stefan was a PhD candidate in Computational Mathematics at Stanford University. Prior to Stanford, Stefan worked as a software developer in Germany where he developed algorithms for e-procurement applications.

Oren Shiran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Oren began working in the investment field in 2005. Prior to joining Lazard in 2019, Oren was a co-founder and managing partner with Baylight Capital. Prior to Baylight, Oren was a founding principal and portfolio manager at QM Capital, a firm founded in 2005 that developed quantitative trading strategies. Prior to QM, Oren was a PhD candidate in Computational Mathematics at Stanford University. Oren has a Master’s Degree in Computational Mathematics from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from University of California, Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

