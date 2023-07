The fund is a money market fund that invests all of its assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and in repurchase agreements secured by these obligations. Direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury include U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds; STRIPS, which are individual interest and principal components of eligible Treasury notes and bonds that are traded as separate securities; and TIPS, which are inflation-protected securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, the principal of which increases with inflation and decreases with deflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. The fund may also hold cash for cash management and defensive purposes. Although the fund invests in U.S. government obligations, an investment in the fund is neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

As noted above, the fund invests all of its assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and in repurchase agreements secured by U.S. Treasury obligations. Therefore, the fund meets the requirement under Rule 2a‑7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that a government money market fund invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in U.S. government obligations, cash, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government obligations or cash. In addition, the fund meets the requirement under Rule 35d‑1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that a fund that includes the term “U.S. Treasury obligations” in its name invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and in repurchase agreements secured by U.S. Treasury obligations.

As a government money market fund, the fund tries to maintain a share price of $1.00. Under Rule 2a‑7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, the fund must follow strict rules as to the credit quality, liquidity, diversification and maturity of its investments. Where required by these rules, the fund’s subadviser or Board of Trustees (the “Board”) will decide whether a security should be held or sold in the event of credit downgrades or certain other events occurring after purchase.