Net Assets
$42 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.7%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
If the proprietary governance or sustainability rating assigned by the subadviser to an issuer changes to a score of 4 or worse;
If the issuer becomes significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals;
If the stock reaches the subadviser’s price target and the subadviser believes there is no more upside potential;
If the stock is nearing the subadviser’s price target: When the subadviser believes a stock is close to exhausting its outperformance potential the subadviser will trim the fund’s holdings;
If the stock underperforms and the subadviser’s conviction in the stock has lowered after a reassessment of the research relating to the stock.
|Period
|LUISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.2%
|11.6%
|80.67%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-57.2%
|1.6%
|68.36%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|16.9%
|20.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|11.1%
|24.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.3%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LUISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42 M
|10
|150 B
|88.42%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|5
|516
|96.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.2 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|85.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.70%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|2.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUISX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.65%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|8.02%
|Cash
|0.35%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|89.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|9.92%
|41.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|26.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|27.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUISX % Rank
|Technology
|24.74%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|8.48%
|Healthcare
|23.91%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|4.46%
|Industrials
|15.61%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|46.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.51%
|0.00%
|70.95%
|27.68%
|Consumer Defense
|8.66%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|42.63%
|Basic Materials
|5.18%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|67.86%
|Financial Services
|4.14%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|94.64%
|Communication Services
|3.25%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|60.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|58.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|61.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUISX % Rank
|Non US
|87.65%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|72.10%
|US
|12.00%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|16.96%
|LUISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|2.91%
|77.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|LUISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LUISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LUISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|7.00%
|149.00%
|74.23%
|LUISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|37.69%
|LUISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LUISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|52.05%
|LUISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Ken is a portfolio manager on our Global Long-Term Unconstrained team. He joined Martin Currie in 2004, initially researching and recommending stocks in the industrials sector. In 2010, he took over responsibility for materials and energy research, drawing on the sell-side experience he gained earlier in his career as a materials analyst at Credit Lyonnais Securities. Ken is fluent in French. He is a CFA® charterholder. Ken has an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Aberdeen and an MA in European Economic Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Zehrid is head of the Global Long-Term Unconstrained team and is co-manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust. He joined Martin Currie in May 2018 from BlackRock, where he held a number of senior roles. He was Head of European Equities Research and had responsibility for managing several pan-European equity funds with a specific focus on unconstrained, high-conviction, long-term portfolios. Prior to this, Zehrid managed equity portfolios at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), and was a specialist sector analyst at Commerzbank Securities, UBS Warburg and Credit Lyonnais. Zehrid began his investment career as a trainee fund manager at Scottish Investment Trust. He has a BA in Economics and Finance from the University of Paris-Sorbonne and an MA in International Finance from the University of Glasgow.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.36
|20.01
