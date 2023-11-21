Home
LUISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Martin Currie International Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ken Hughes

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity related securities of foreign companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics that meet the subadviser’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria for the fund. (The fund does not currently intend to borrow for investment purposes.) Subject to the ESG criteria, the fund is generally unconstrained by any particular sector, geography or market capitalization. The subadviser focuses on companies that it believes have a strong history of, or future potential for, offering high and durable returns on invested capital over time and seeks to acquire securities of companies with reasonable valuations based on the subadviser’s assessment of the company’s long-term potential. When the subadviser identifies an opportunity it finds attractive, it aims to make a long-term capital commitment.
In identifying investments that meet ESG criteria, the subadviser assesses ESG factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include such factors as shareholder rights, accounting standards, remuneration, board structure, supply chain, data protection, pollution/hazardous waste policies, water usage, and climate change policies. These factors are assessed both quantitatively and qualitatively, through the subadviser’s direct research and engagement process. Proprietary ESG ratings capture this analysis with companies assigned a risk rating on each of governance and sustainability (environmental and social) from 1 (low risk) to 5 (high risk). Companies with a rating of 4 or worse with respect to governance or sustainability (environment and social) will not be purchased for the fund’s portfolio. Because investing on the basis of ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the subadviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria. In addition, the fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the subadviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals. A company will be considered to be significantly involved if, based upon information received by the subadviser, the company
  
generates approximately 5% or more of revenue from tobacco production, approximately 5% or more of revenue from the production of weapons, including nuclear weapons, or approximately 5% or more of revenue from direct involvement in extraction of fossil fuels. Further, the fund will seek to avoid investing in any company that, based upon information received by the subadviser, generates revenue from mining of metals and minerals as defined by GICS sub-industries Diversified Metals and Mining, Copper, Gold and Precious Metals and Minerals, or that is involved in the production, sale or distribution of dedicated and key components of antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions. 
The equity securities in which the fund will invest may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stock, depositary receipts, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and synthetic foreign equity securities, including international warrants and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. A synthetic foreign equity security is a type of derivative, typically issued by a bank or other financial institution, designed to replicate the economic exposure of buying an equity security directly in a particular foreign market. The fund may use synthetic foreign equity securities to obtain market exposure where direct access is not otherwise available. The fund may also enter into derivatives as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to obtain market exposure; and to manage cash. 
The fund may seek investment opportunities in any foreign country and under normal market conditions will invest in or have exposure to securities of companies located in at least three foreign countries. The fund may invest without limit in securities of companies located in any foreign country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization but will typically invest in those companies with market capitalizations in excess of $3 billion. The fund’s portfolio is expected to be highly concentrated, with approximately 20-40 holdings. 
Instances when the subadviser may sell a portfolio holding include the following: 
If the proprietary governance or sustainability rating assigned by the subadviser to an issuer changes to a score of 4 or worse; 
If the issuer becomes significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals; 
If the stock reaches the subadviser’s price target and the subadviser believes there is no more upside potential; 
If the stock is nearing the subadviser’s price target: When the subadviser believes a stock is close to exhausting its outperformance potential the subadviser will trim the fund’s holdings; 
If the stock underperforms and the subadviser’s conviction in the stock has lowered after a reassessment of the research relating to the stock. 
The fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

LUISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.2% 11.6% 80.67%
1 Yr N/A -57.2% 1.6% 68.36%
3 Yr N/A* -4.0% 16.9% 20.78%
5 Yr N/A* -0.4% 11.1% 24.23%
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -42.8% 42.4% 16.00%
2021 N/A -4.9% 85.0% 26.80%
2020 N/A -4.0% 45.1% 8.74%
2019 N/A -32.2% 68.4% 29.71%
2018 N/A -7.3% 50.9% 69.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.2% 11.6% 80.22%
1 Yr N/A -57.2% 1.6% 63.51%
3 Yr N/A* -4.0% 16.9% 20.05%
5 Yr N/A* -0.8% 11.1% 22.68%
10 Yr N/A* 2.7% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -42.8% 42.4% 16.00%
2021 N/A -4.9% 85.0% 26.80%
2020 N/A -4.0% 45.1% 8.74%
2019 N/A -32.2% 68.4% 18.57%
2018 N/A -7.3% 53.4% 63.69%

NAV & Total Return History

LUISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Net Assets 42 M 10 150 B 88.42%
Number of Holdings 28 5 516 96.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.2 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 85.27%
Weighting of Top 10 55.70% 10.3% 99.1% 2.90%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 88.72% 101.51% 8.02%
Cash 		0.35% -1.51% 11.28% 89.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.26%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 9.92% 41.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 26.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 27.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Technology 		24.74% 1.51% 38.21% 8.48%
Healthcare 		23.91% 1.36% 29.58% 4.46%
Industrials 		15.61% 0.68% 31.28% 46.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.51% 0.00% 70.95% 27.68%
Consumer Defense 		8.66% 0.00% 28.66% 42.63%
Basic Materials 		5.18% 0.00% 23.15% 67.86%
Financial Services 		4.14% 0.00% 38.62% 94.64%
Communication Services 		3.25% 0.00% 41.13% 60.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 58.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 61.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 71.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Non US 		87.65% 70.50% 101.51% 72.10%
US 		12.00% 0.00% 25.68% 16.96%

LUISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 2.91% 77.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 51.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 7.00% 149.00% 74.23%

LUISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 37.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -1.69% 3.16% 52.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LUISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ken Hughes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Ken is a portfolio manager on our Global Long-Term Unconstrained team. He joined Martin Currie in 2004, initially researching and recommending stocks in the industrials sector. In 2010, he took over responsibility for materials and energy research, drawing on the sell-side experience he gained earlier in his career as a materials analyst at Credit Lyonnais Securities. Ken is fluent in French. He is a CFA® charterholder. Ken has an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Aberdeen and an MA in European Economic Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges.

Zehrid Osmani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Zehrid is head of the Global Long-Term Unconstrained team and is co-manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust. He joined Martin Currie in May 2018 from BlackRock, where he held a number of senior roles. He was Head of European Equities Research and had responsibility for managing several pan-European equity funds with a specific focus on unconstrained, high-conviction, long-term portfolios. Prior to this, Zehrid managed equity portfolios at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), and was a specialist sector analyst at Commerzbank Securities, UBS Warburg and Credit Lyonnais. Zehrid began his investment career as a trainee fund manager at Scottish Investment Trust. He has a BA in Economics and Finance from the University of Paris-Sorbonne and an MA in International Finance from the University of Glasgow.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.36 20.01

