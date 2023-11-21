Under normal market conditions, the fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity related securities of foreign companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics that meet the subadviser’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria for the fund. (The fund does not currently intend to borrow for investment purposes.) Subject to the ESG criteria, the fund is generally unconstrained by any particular sector, geography or market capitalization. The subadviser focuses on companies that it believes have a strong history of, or future potential for, offering high and durable returns on invested capital over time and seeks to acquire securities of companies with reasonable valuations based on the subadviser’s assessment of the company’s long-term potential. When the subadviser identifies an opportunity it finds attractive, it aims to make a long-term capital commitment.

In identifying investments that meet ESG criteria, the subadviser assesses ESG factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include such factors as shareholder rights, accounting standards, remuneration, board structure, supply chain, data protection, pollution/hazardous waste policies, water usage, and climate change policies. These factors are assessed both quantitatively and qualitatively, through the subadviser’s direct research and engagement process. Proprietary ESG ratings capture this analysis with companies assigned a risk rating on each of governance and sustainability (environmental and social) from 1 (low risk) to 5 (high risk). Companies with a rating of 4 or worse with respect to governance or sustainability (environment and social) will not be purchased for the fund’s portfolio. Because investing on the basis of ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the subadviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria. In addition, the fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the subadviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals. A company will be considered to be significantly involved if, based upon information received by the subadviser, the company

generates approximately 5% or more of revenue from tobacco production, approximately 5% or more of revenue from the production of weapons, including nuclear weapons, or approximately 5% or more of revenue from direct involvement in extraction of fossil fuels. Further, the fund will seek to avoid investing in any company that, based upon information received by the subadviser, generates revenue from mining of metals and minerals as defined by GICS sub-industries Diversified Metals and Mining, Copper, Gold and Precious Metals and Minerals, or that is involved in the production, sale or distribution of dedicated and key components of antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions.

The equity securities in which the fund will invest may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stock, depositary receipts, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and synthetic foreign equity securities, including international warrants and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. A synthetic foreign equity security is a type of derivative, typically issued by a bank or other financial institution, designed to replicate the economic exposure of buying an equity security directly in a particular foreign market. The fund may use synthetic foreign equity securities to obtain market exposure where direct access is not otherwise available. The fund may also enter into derivatives as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to obtain market exposure; and to manage cash.

The fund may seek investment opportunities in any foreign country and under normal market conditions will invest in or have exposure to securities of companies located in at least three foreign countries. The fund may invest without limit in securities of companies located in any foreign country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization but will typically invest in those companies with market capitalizations in excess of $3 billion. The fund’s portfolio is expected to be highly concentrated, with approximately 20-40 holdings.

Instances when the subadviser may sell a portfolio holding include the following:

• If the proprietary governance or sustainability rating assigned by the subadviser to an issuer changes to a score of 4 or worse;

• If the issuer becomes significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals;

• If the stock reaches the subadviser’s price target and the subadviser believes there is no more upside potential;

• If the stock is nearing the subadviser’s price target: When the subadviser believes a stock is close to exhausting its outperformance potential the subadviser will trim the fund’s holdings;

• If the stock underperforms and the subadviser’s conviction in the stock has lowered after a reassessment of the research relating to the stock.

The fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.