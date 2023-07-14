Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s portfolio in pursuing the Fund’s investment goals. While Thornburg follows domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt obligations, and other factors, the Fund’s investments are determined by individual security analysis. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may dispose of any security before its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average maturity, or to otherwise respond to market conditions.

Limited Term U.S. Government Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. Government Securities. For this purpose, “U.S. Government Securities” means:

Securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, including direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury (such as U.S. Treasury Bonds) and obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities which are guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury (such as “Ginnie Mae” mortgage-backed certificates issued by the Government National Mortgage Association).

Securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, but which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These securities include mortgage-backed certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), and debentures issued by “Freddie Mac” (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) and “Fannie Mae” (Federal National Mortgage Association).

U.S. Government Securities include for this purpose repurchase agreements secured by the securities described above, and participations having economic characteristics similar to those securities. “Participations” are undivided interests in pools of securities where the underlying credit support passes through to the participants.

Because the magnitude of changes in the value of interest-bearing obligations is greater for obligations with longer terms given an equivalent change in interest rates, the Fund seeks to reduce changes in its share value by maintaining a portfolio of investments with a dollar-weighted average maturity or expected life of normally less than five years. There is no limitation on the maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase, and the Fund may sell any security before it matures. The Fund also attempts to reduce changes in share value through credit analysis, selection and diversification.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.