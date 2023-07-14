Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Alternative Strategies Fund

mutual fund
LTCFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.7 -0.01 -0.21%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (LTAFX) Primary C (LTCFX)
LTCFX (Mutual Fund)

Alternative Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.7 -0.01 -0.21%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (LTAFX) Primary C (LTCFX)
LTCFX (Mutual Fund)

Alternative Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.7 -0.01 -0.21%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (LTAFX) Primary C (LTCFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alternative Strategies Fund

LTCFX | Fund

$4.70

-

2.99%

$0.14

3.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

-6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alternative Strategies Fund

LTCFX | Fund

$4.70

-

2.99%

$0.14

3.97%

LTCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alternative Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ladenburg Thalmann
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Sachs

Fund Description

LTCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LTCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -10.9% 328.6% 58.12%
1 Yr -6.2% -35.3% 246.7% 44.04%
3 Yr 0.6%* -13.6% 47.7% 61.30%
5 Yr -8.1%* -14.8% 23.1% 91.63%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LTCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -51.3% 81.2% 58.91%
2021 11.8% -3.9% 24.3% 74.81%
2020 -7.5% -14.7% 10.5% 94.80%
2019 0.5% -0.2% 9.4% 96.27%
2018 -2.9% -7.1% 0.8% 76.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LTCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -22.8% 328.6% 54.15%
1 Yr -6.2% -35.3% 246.7% 44.40%
3 Yr 0.6%* -13.6% 47.7% 60.38%
5 Yr -8.1%* -14.8% 23.1% 93.56%
10 Yr N/A* -6.5% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LTCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -51.3% 81.2% 58.91%
2021 11.8% -3.9% 24.3% 74.81%
2020 -7.5% -14.7% 10.5% 94.80%
2019 0.5% -0.2% 9.4% 96.27%
2018 -2.9% -6.8% 0.8% 86.78%

NAV & Total Return History

LTCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LTCFX Category Low Category High LTCFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.85 M 78.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 31 20 642 91.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.45 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 95.67%
Weighting of Top 10 49.29% 15.9% 99.8% 57.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hines Global REIT Inc 8.21%
  2. Wells Fargo High Income Inst 6.93%
  3. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  4. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  5. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  6. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  7. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  8. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  9. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%
  10. Steadfast Income Reit Inc 4.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LTCFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.70% 0.01% 106.94% 80.51%
Bonds 		7.31% -3.17% 97.45% 7.58%
Cash 		0.02% -98.06% 25.84% 90.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 10.95% 6.50%
Preferred Stocks 		-0.12% -0.12% 33.96% 99.64%
Other 		-0.93% -1.70% 94.17% 98.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LTCFX % Rank
Real Estate 		38.14% 34.46% 100.00% 98.47%
Energy 		33.11% 0.00% 33.11% 0.38%
Financial Services 		24.96% 0.00% 37.05% 4.58%
Industrials 		2.19% 0.00% 7.39% 4.58%
Basic Materials 		0.80% 0.00% 13.69% 1.91%
Utilities 		0.79% 0.00% 3.55% 1.53%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 39.31%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 21.37%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 29.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 19.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 52.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LTCFX % Rank
US 		91.88% 0.01% 101.17% 78.34%
Non US 		1.82% 0.00% 44.90% 14.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LTCFX % Rank
Corporate 		61.23% 0.00% 99.81% 8.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		37.79% 0.19% 100.00% 86.14%
Municipal 		0.56% 0.00% 3.24% 1.50%
Securitized 		0.42% 0.00% 96.61% 7.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.66% 20.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 69.19% 21.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LTCFX % Rank
US 		6.54% -3.17% 96.67% 7.58%
Non US 		0.77% 0.00% 12.48% 6.50%

LTCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LTCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.97% 0.07% 26.04% 4.01%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 98.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 30.00%

Sales Fees

LTCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 27.78%

Trading Fees

LTCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LTCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.11% 0.11% 380.00% 0.39%

LTCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LTCFX Category Low Category High LTCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.99% 0.00% 12.22% 17.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LTCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LTCFX Category Low Category High LTCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -1.14% 6.05% 32.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LTCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LTCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Sachs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2021

0.47

0.5%

Mr. Gregory H. Sachs, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sachs Capital Group LP, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of SCG Asset Management LLC, is the Fund’s portfolio manager. Mr. Sachs is also the founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deerfield Capital Management LLC. In 1993, Mr. Sachs founded Deerfield Capital Management LLC in Chicago where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In its early years, Deerfield focused solely on fixed income arbitrage and relative value trading strategies based on the identification of anomalies in global fixed income, futures, options, and derivative markets. In 2004 Mr. Sachs sold a controlling interest in Deerfield to Triarc [NYSE:TRY]. Together they sold the company in 2007 to a public REIT that Deerfield managed [NYSE:DFR]. When Deerfield was sold, it had approximately $17 Billion under management. He received both an M.S. in Quantitative Analysis and Finance and a B.B.A. in Actuarial Science and Quantitative Analysis from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×