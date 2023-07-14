Mr. Gregory H. Sachs, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sachs Capital Group LP, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of SCG Asset Management LLC, is the Fund’s portfolio manager. Mr. Sachs is also the founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deerfield Capital Management LLC. In 1993, Mr. Sachs founded Deerfield Capital Management LLC in Chicago where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In its early years, Deerfield focused solely on fixed income arbitrage and relative value trading strategies based on the identification of anomalies in global fixed income, futures, options, and derivative markets. In 2004 Mr. Sachs sold a controlling interest in Deerfield to Triarc [NYSE:TRY]. Together they sold the company in 2007 to a public REIT that Deerfield managed [NYSE:DFR]. When Deerfield was sold, it had approximately $17 Billion under management. He received both an M.S. in Quantitative Analysis and Finance and a B.B.A. in Actuarial Science and Quantitative Analysis from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.