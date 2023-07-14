Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
49.3%
Expense Ratio 3.22%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.11%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LTAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|54.87%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|40.79%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|59.39%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|90.38%
|10 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|96.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|LTAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|54.18%
|2021
|12.1%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|73.70%
|2020
|-7.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|92.00%
|2019
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|93.78%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|72.69%
|Period
|LTAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|51.26%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|41.16%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|58.46%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|91.85%
|10 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|LTAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|54.18%
|2021
|12.1%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|73.70%
|2020
|-7.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|92.00%
|2019
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|93.78%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|84.58%
|LTAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|31
|20
|642
|92.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.45 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|96.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.29%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|57.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.70%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|80.87%
|Bonds
|7.31%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|7.94%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|90.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|6.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|100.00%
|Other
|-0.93%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|98.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Real Estate
|38.14%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|98.85%
|Energy
|33.11%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|0.76%
|Financial Services
|24.96%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|4.96%
|Industrials
|2.19%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|4.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.80%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|2.29%
|Utilities
|0.79%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|1.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|67.56%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|57.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|60.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|56.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|77.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LTAFX % Rank
|US
|91.88%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|78.70%
|Non US
|1.82%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|14.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.23%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|8.61%
|Cash & Equivalents
|37.79%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|86.52%
|Municipal
|0.56%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|1.87%
|Securitized
|0.42%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|7.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|57.30%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|57.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LTAFX % Rank
|US
|6.54%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|7.94%
|Non US
|0.77%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|6.86%
|LTAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.22%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|5.11%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|45.00%
|LTAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|83.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LTAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LTAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.11%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|0.78%
|LTAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|13.67%
|LTAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|LTAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LTAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.03%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|15.33%
|LTAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.152
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.139
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.141
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.149
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.144
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.132
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.140
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.152
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.145
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.153
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.161
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.165
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.156
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.140
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.126
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 15, 2015
|$0.134
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.145
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.147
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.151
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.146
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.145
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.148
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.158
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.146
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.151
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 19, 2012
|$0.151
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 20, 2012
|$0.149
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.143
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 20, 2011
|$0.148
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.125
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.082
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2021
0.47
0.5%
Mr. Gregory H. Sachs, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sachs Capital Group LP, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of SCG Asset Management LLC, is the Fund’s portfolio manager. Mr. Sachs is also the founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deerfield Capital Management LLC. In 1993, Mr. Sachs founded Deerfield Capital Management LLC in Chicago where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In its early years, Deerfield focused solely on fixed income arbitrage and relative value trading strategies based on the identification of anomalies in global fixed income, futures, options, and derivative markets. In 2004 Mr. Sachs sold a controlling interest in Deerfield to Triarc [NYSE:TRY]. Together they sold the company in 2007 to a public REIT that Deerfield managed [NYSE:DFR]. When Deerfield was sold, it had approximately $17 Billion under management. He received both an M.S. in Quantitative Analysis and Finance and a B.B.A. in Actuarial Science and Quantitative Analysis from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...