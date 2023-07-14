Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in lower-rated debt securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds). Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper, corporate debt securities, floating or adjustable rate loans (including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations), which may include “covenant-lite” obligations, securities that are convertible into common stock or have warrants to purchase common stock, and other similar types of debt obligations.

High-yield debt securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower, or an equivalent short-term rating, as applicable, by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, including defaulted securities (i.e., bonds on which the issuer has not paid principal or interest on time) and securities of issuers that are or may become involved in reorganizations, financial restructurings, or bankruptcy (commonly referred to as “distressed debt”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities (including emerging market securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts). The Fund defines foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Normally, the Fund will seek to maintain a weighted average duration range of three years or less. Subject to the foregoing, the Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a portfolio’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk. Because the Fund primarily invests in short duration bonds, it is less sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund that focuses on longer duration bonds.

Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury futures or sell U.S. Treasury futures short to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.

The Fund’s portfolio management team believes high total return (current income and capital appreciation) may be derived from an actively-managed, diversified portfolio of investments. In addition to seeking current income, the portfolio management team seeks to invest across the ratings spectrum, particularly in lower-rated debt securities. The portfolio management team seeks to purchase lower-rated securities that it believes will experience declining credit risk, allowing the securities potentially to generate higher returns. The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce investment risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may alsoconsider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.