Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund

mutual fund
LSYAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.64 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (LSYIX) Primary Other (LSYNX) Retirement (LSYSX) A (LSYAX) Retirement (LSYUX) C (LSYCX) Retirement (LSYTX) Retirement (LSYQX) Other (LSYFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund

LSYAX | Fund

$9.64

$30.6 M

7.81%

$0.75

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Rocco

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in lower-rated debt securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds). Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper, corporate debt securities, floating or adjustable rate loans (including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations), which may include “covenant-lite” obligations, securities that are convertible into common stock or have warrants to purchase common stock, and other similar types of debt obligations.

High-yield debt securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower, or an equivalent short-term rating, as applicable, by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, including defaulted securities (i.e., bonds on which the issuer has not paid principal or interest on time) and securities of issuers that are or may become involved in reorganizations, financial restructurings, or bankruptcy (commonly referred to as “distressed debt”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities (including emerging market securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts). The Fund defines foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Normally, the Fund will seek to maintain a weighted average duration range of three years or less. Subject to the foregoing, the Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate risk. The shorter a portfolio’s duration, the less sensitive it is to interest rate risk. Because the Fund primarily invests in short duration bonds, it is less sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund that focuses on longer duration bonds.

Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury futures or sell U.S. Treasury futures short to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.

The Fund’s portfolio management team believes high total return (current income and capital appreciation) may be derived from an actively-managed, diversified portfolio of investments. In addition to seeking current income, the portfolio management team seeks to invest across the ratings spectrum, particularly in lower-rated debt securities. The portfolio management team seeks to purchase lower-rated securities that it believes will experience declining credit risk, allowing the securities potentially to generate higher returns. The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce investment risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may alsoconsider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LSYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -7.1% 10.3% 90.50%
1 Yr 1.5% -9.9% 18.7% 51.90%
3 Yr -2.7%* -11.5% 72.4% 57.47%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -33.4% 3.6% 14.22%
2021 -0.6% -4.3% 5.4% 88.02%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -14.3% 7.8% 76.75%
1 Yr 1.5% -18.1% 22.2% 46.13%
3 Yr -2.7%* -11.5% 72.4% 57.23%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.0% -33.4% 3.6% 16.15%
2021 -0.6% -4.3% 5.4% 87.86%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LSYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSYAX Category Low Category High LSYAX % Rank
Net Assets 30.6 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 94.44%
Number of Holdings 444 2 2736 35.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.81 M -492 M 2.55 B 96.19%
Weighting of Top 10 10.24% 3.0% 100.0% 59.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ford Motor Company 9% 2.65%
  2. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  3. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  4. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  5. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  6. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  7. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  8. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  9. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.73%
  10. Peach Property Finance GmbH 4.38% 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSYAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.62% 0.00% 154.38% 8.75%
Convertible Bonds 		1.28% 0.00% 17.89% 43.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 7.09% 41.87%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 75.80%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 47.29%
Cash 		0.00% -52.00% 100.00% 91.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSYAX % Rank
Corporate 		95.09% 0.00% 129.69% 48.39%
Securitized 		4.91% 0.00% 97.24% 10.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 41.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 98.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 28.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 48.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSYAX % Rank
US 		82.87% 0.00% 150.64% 35.14%
Non US 		15.75% 0.00% 118.12% 25.62%

LSYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.03% 18.97% 7.84%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.84% 18.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.00% 17.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 0.00% 5.75% 92.59%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 1.00% 255.00% 62.44%

LSYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSYAX Category Low Category High LSYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.81% 0.00% 37.22% 20.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSYAX Category Low Category High LSYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.43% -2.39% 14.30% 47.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Christopher Gizzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Christopher J. Gizzo, Portfolio Manager, has joined Lord Abbett in 2008.

Karen Gunnerson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Karen Gunnerson is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s taxable-fixed income strategies with a focus on high yield and bank loan securities. Ms. Gunnerson joined Lord Abbett in 2017. Her previous experience includes serving as Investment Grade Credit Desk Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, and as a Corporate Credit Risk Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She has worked in the financial services industry since 2010. She earned a BS in finance from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

