Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$3.76 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LSWWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|96.35%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|68.03%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|15.59%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|3.27%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|3.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSWWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|35.48%
|2021
|3.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|29.38%
|2020
|2.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|2.34%
|2019
|5.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|24.13%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|1.09%
|Period
|LSWWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|96.35%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|60.59%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|13.76%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|2.29%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSWWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|35.48%
|2021
|3.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|29.38%
|2020
|2.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|2.34%
|2019
|5.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|48.14%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|1.09%
|LSWWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.76 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|18.57%
|Number of Holdings
|653
|2
|10961
|22.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.15 B
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|17.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.82%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|52.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.62%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|42.59%
|Bonds
|28.60%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|35.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.45%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|12.73%
|Cash
|2.11%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|87.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|35.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|78.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Technology
|25.24%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|2.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.34%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|2.12%
|Healthcare
|14.64%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|14.65%
|Financial Services
|13.72%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|65.82%
|Industrials
|11.37%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|69.00%
|Basic Materials
|7.42%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|36.09%
|Communication Services
|5.79%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|51.38%
|Consumer Defense
|5.48%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|57.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|97.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|97.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSWWX % Rank
|US
|49.16%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|5.22%
|Non US
|16.46%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|88.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Corporate
|53.92%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|20.25%
|Government
|39.28%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|30.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.23%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|93.53%
|Securitized
|0.56%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|66.81%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|34.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|63.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Non US
|16.09%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|12.11%
|US
|12.51%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|66.39%
|LSWWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|69.31%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|60.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LSWWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|LSWWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSWWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|35.41%
|LSWWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|50.94%
|LSWWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LSWWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSWWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|85.40%
|LSWWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.726
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2004
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2001
|$0.747
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2000
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1998
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2000
21.76
21.8%
David Rolley is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Team Leader of the Global Fixed Income group and Emerging Market Debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. He served previously as corporate vice president and senior U.S. economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. Mr. Rolley earned a BA from Occidental College and studied postgraduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2013
9.14
9.1%
Eileen N. Riley, CFA – Eileen N. Riley has managed the global equity sector of the Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund since 2013. Ms. Riley, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began her investment career at Loomis Sayles in 1998. After pursuing her MBA, she returned to Loomis Sayles in 2003 as a senior global equity analyst covering the consumer and technology services sectors for the firm’s Central research group. Eileen later joined the global equity team as a dedicated product analyst. She was promoted to co-portfolio manager in 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2013
9.14
9.1%
Lee M. Rosenbaum – Lee M. Rosenbaum has managed the global equity sector of the Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund since 2013. Mr. Rosenbaum, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began his investment career in 2001 and joined Loomis Sayles in 2008. He received a B.S. from the United States Coast Guard Academy and an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has over 18 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
