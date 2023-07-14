Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are certificates issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership of shares of a foreign issuer and generally trade on an established market, in the United States or elsewhere. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $50 million or more at the time of initial purchase.

The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (i) the company’s primary issue trades on the exchange of an emerging markets country; (ii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging markets country; or (iii) the company primarily generates its revenues in emerging markets countries. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to include any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) or that is publicly announced to be added to the Index.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls.