LSV Small Cap Value Fund

LSVQX | Fund

$17.13

$396 M

1.88%

$0.32

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$396 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSV Small Cap Value Fund

LSVQX | Fund

$17.13

$396 M

1.88%

$0.32

0.83%

LSVQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LSV Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LSV Fund
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    21657611
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josef Lakonishok

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, a small-capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization of less than $2.5 billion, or the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Value Index, whichever is greater, at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in equity securities of companies with larger market capitalizations. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls.

Read More

LSVQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -10.6% 21.3% 44.25%
1 Yr 13.5% -16.4% 28.1% 14.75%
3 Yr 20.0%* -15.7% 112.5% 9.01%
5 Yr 1.2%* -24.5% 42.5% 22.30%
10 Yr 3.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 16.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -36.7% 212.9% 7.54%
2021 15.2% -38.4% 60.6% 13.44%
2020 -2.6% -9.3% 66.8% 92.33%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 54.50%
2018 -5.1% -12.3% -1.2% 44.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -12.9% 21.3% 42.95%
1 Yr 13.5% -16.4% 46.4% 14.07%
3 Yr 20.0%* -15.7% 112.5% 8.31%
5 Yr 2.6%* -19.0% 42.5% 20.44%
10 Yr 5.9%* -10.1% 23.2% 20.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -36.7% 212.9% 7.54%
2021 15.2% -38.4% 60.6% 13.67%
2020 -2.6% -7.6% 66.8% 92.79%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 54.74%
2018 -3.8% -12.3% -1.2% 42.86%

NAV & Total Return History

LSVQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSVQX Category Low Category High LSVQX % Rank
Net Assets 396 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 56.49%
Number of Holdings 233 10 1551 25.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.3 M 812 K 2.82 B 64.55%
Weighting of Top 10 10.73% 4.8% 95.7% 84.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HF Sinclair Corp 1.34%
  2. Greif Inc Class A 1.20%
  3. PDC Energy Inc 1.14%
  4. CNO Financial Group Inc 1.14%
  5. Toll Brothers Inc 1.14%
  6. National Fuel Gas Co 1.12%
  7. Atkore Inc 1.09%
  8. First Horizon Corp 1.08%
  9. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A 1.03%
  10. Amkor Technology Inc 1.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSVQX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 14.38% 100.16% 52.95%
Cash 		1.68% -52.43% 47.85% 46.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 22.32%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 21.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 19.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 20.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSVQX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.27% 0.00% 35.71% 26.71%
Industrials 		16.73% 0.65% 48.61% 54.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.14% 0.00% 51.62% 29.80%
Real Estate 		10.23% 0.00% 44.41% 27.59%
Technology 		8.51% 0.00% 34.03% 57.40%
Healthcare 		6.33% 0.00% 25.76% 48.79%
Energy 		5.57% 0.00% 29.42% 70.42%
Consumer Defense 		5.25% 0.00% 13.22% 28.48%
Communication Services 		3.50% 0.00% 24.90% 25.61%
Basic Materials 		3.15% 0.00% 67.30% 84.55%
Utilities 		0.32% 0.00% 13.86% 75.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSVQX % Rank
US 		95.34% 11.42% 100.16% 41.79%
Non US 		2.98% 0.00% 78.53% 47.26%

LSVQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.05% 37.36% 85.02%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 23.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

LSVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 7.00% 252.00% 10.72%

LSVQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSVQX Category Low Category High LSVQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 7.65% 43.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSVQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSVQX Category Low Category High LSVQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -1.43% 4.13% 7.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSVQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSVQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

