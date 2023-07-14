Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10.5%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
79.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
38.1%
Net Assets
$13.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 4.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, and the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among geographic sectors may shift from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|LSTOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|71.25%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|57.61%
|3 Yr
|79.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|41.48%
|5 Yr
|38.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|55.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LSTOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|0.47%
|2021
|5.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|24.53%
|2020
|80.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|96.64%
|2019
|5.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|77.51%
|LSTOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSTOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.4 M
|199 K
|133 B
|97.92%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|1
|9075
|48.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.32 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|97.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.51%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|59.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSTOX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.18%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|54.85%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|39.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|62.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|65.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|57.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|59.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSTOX % Rank
|Technology
|26.54%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|25.55%
|Healthcare
|21.11%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|31.28%
|Financial Services
|16.75%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|15.64%
|Communication Services
|13.18%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|17.84%
|Industrials
|9.28%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|78.30%
|Consumer Defense
|6.38%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|76.10%
|Basic Materials
|2.64%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|46.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.52%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|81.39%
|Utilities
|1.50%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|26.76%
|Energy
|1.11%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|84.47%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|88.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSTOX % Rank
|US
|56.22%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|72.91%
|Non US
|40.96%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|23.35%
|LSTOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.09%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|2.62%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|59.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|6.01%
|LSTOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LSTOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|91.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSTOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|72.02%
|LSTOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSTOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|57.11%
|LSTOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LSTOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSTOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|75.91%
|LSTOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jimmie Bork, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Jimmie Bork is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Strategic Equity and Global Equity Income teams. He began working in the investment field in 2011. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, Jimmie was an Equity Analyst with Legal & General and Credit Suisse. He has an MSc in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics and a BSc in Psychology from University of Copenhagen. Jimmie is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
