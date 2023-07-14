Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

79.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

38.3%

Net Assets

$13.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 79.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 44.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Aug 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robin Jones

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, and the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among geographic sectors may shift from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

LSTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -35.6% 29.2% 70.36%
1 Yr 14.7% 17.3% 252.4% 59.20%
3 Yr 79.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 38.69%
5 Yr 38.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 51.68%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -24.3% 957.1% 0.35%
2021 5.5% -38.3% 47.1% 25.66%
2020 80.5% -54.2% 0.6% 95.96%
2019 5.9% -76.0% 54.1% 99.85%
2018 -6.6% -26.1% 47.8% 77.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -35.6% 29.2% 70.58%
1 Yr 14.7% 11.4% 252.4% 54.43%
3 Yr 79.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 36.62%
5 Yr 44.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 50.07%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -24.3% 957.1% 0.35%
2021 5.5% -33.1% 47.1% 25.79%
2020 80.5% -44.4% 1.8% 53.84%
2019 5.9% -6.5% 54.1% 28.55%
2018 -2.7% -14.4% 47.8% 84.37%

NAV & Total Return History

LSTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSTIX Category Low Category High LSTIX % Rank
Net Assets 13.4 M 199 K 133 B 97.81%
Number of Holdings 65 1 9075 48.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.32 M -18 M 37.6 B 97.14%
Weighting of Top 10 33.51% 9.1% 100.0% 59.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.49%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.10%
  3. IQVIA Holdings Inc 3.04%
  4. RELX PLC 2.98%
  5. RELX PLC 2.98%
  6. RELX PLC 2.98%
  7. RELX PLC 2.98%
  8. RELX PLC 2.98%
  9. RELX PLC 2.98%
  10. RELX PLC 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSTIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.18% 61.84% 125.47% 54.74%
Cash 		2.82% -174.70% 23.12% 39.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 21.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 30.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 12.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 16.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSTIX % Rank
Technology 		26.54% 0.00% 49.87% 25.44%
Healthcare 		21.11% 0.00% 35.42% 31.17%
Financial Services 		16.75% 0.00% 38.42% 15.53%
Communication Services 		13.18% 0.00% 57.66% 17.73%
Industrials 		9.28% 0.00% 44.06% 78.19%
Consumer Defense 		6.38% 0.00% 73.28% 75.99%
Basic Materials 		2.64% 0.00% 38.60% 46.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.52% 0.00% 40.94% 81.28%
Utilities 		1.50% 0.00% 29.12% 26.65%
Energy 		1.11% 0.00% 21.15% 68.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 76.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSTIX % Rank
US 		56.22% 0.13% 103.82% 72.80%
Non US 		40.96% 0.58% 99.46% 23.24%

LSTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.01% 44.27% 3.65%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 54.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 4.29%

Sales Fees

LSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 82.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 395.00% 71.67%

LSTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSTIX Category Low Category High LSTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.33% 0.00% 3.26% 10.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSTIX Category Low Category High LSTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -4.27% 12.65% 66.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robin Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Mark Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.

Jimmie Bork

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jimmie Bork, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Jimmie Bork is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Strategic Equity and Global Equity Income teams. He began working in the investment field in 2011. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, Jimmie was an Equity Analyst with Legal & General and Credit Suisse. He has an MSc in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics and a BSc in Psychology from University of Copenhagen. Jimmie is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

