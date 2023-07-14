The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, and the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among geographic sectors may shift from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.