YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$2.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LSSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|81.42%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|39.36%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|34.90%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|39.85%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|36.79%
* Annualized
|LSSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.13 B
|183 K
|28 B
|24.07%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|6
|1336
|48.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|379 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|35.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.38%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|75.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSSNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.21%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|68.69%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|25.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|61.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|68.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|59.60%
|LSSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|86.86%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|40.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|48.63%
|LSSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|40.44%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$2.351
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2005
17.41
17.4%
Mark Burns is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth funds and the Loomis Sayles small cap growth, small/mid cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. He has 23 years of investment industry experience. Mark joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a small cap growth analyst working on a range of sectors, including technology, consumer and healthcare. He was instrumental in developing the Loomis Sayles diversified approach to small cap management. Mark previously worked as an investment analyst for New England Pension Consultants, where he researched small cap strategies, developed risk/ return assumptions for all asset classes and performed asset allocation studies. He earned his undergraduate degree at Colby College and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2005
17.18
17.2%
John Slavik is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth funds and the Loomis Sayles small cap growth, small/mid cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. He has 28 years of investment industry experience. Before joining Loomis Sayles in 2005, John was a portfolio manager for Westfield Capital Management, LLC where he helped manage small and small/mid cap growth assets. Previously, he was vice president of equity research at Harbor Capital Management, where he held research responsibilities and was a member of the growth product portfolio management team. Prior to that, John was an associate portfolio manager and research analyst at Phoenix Investment Counsel. He is a member of CFA Society Boston and a graduate of the University of Connecticut.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
