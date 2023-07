The Income strategy employed by the Fund's sub-adviser attempts to produce current income and capital appreciation. The primary focus of this portfolio is exchange traded “pass-through” securities that distribute substantially all of their profits directly to their shareholders. The main categories of such securities include Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), Master Limited Partnerships (”MLPs”), Closed End Funds (“CEFs”), Royalty Trusts, and Business Development Companies (”BDCs”). In addition to such securities, the sub-adviser may include in the portfolio exchange traded common stocks and bonds, including those issued by foreign entities. These securities may be of any market capitalization or, in the case of bonds, any maturity or credit quality. These may include bonds of higher yield and higher risk, commonly called "junk bonds" that may be rated BB+ and below by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”).

To reduce overall portfolio market risk or security specific risk, the Adviser may employ hedging strategies. These strategies attempt to mitigate potential losses in value in certain Fund holdings. The Adviser attempts to hedge risks by investing long and/or short in exchange-traded futures, ETFs and exchange-traded and over-the-counter options, selling securities short and entering into swap contracts. The Adviser takes short positions in equity or interest rate futures contracts to protect against declines in the equity market and debt market, respectively. The Adviser may also invest in inverse ETFs (those that are designed to have price changes that move in the opposite direction of a market index) to protect against declines in the equity market and debt market. The Adviser may invest in protective put options that give the Fund the right to sell a security at a specific price regardless of the decline in the market price. The Adviser may also combine long and short (written) put and call options in "spread" transactions that are designed to protect the Fund over a range of price changes. Short selling is also used to hedge against overall market or sector price declines. Similarly, swaps contracts (agreements to exchange payments based on price changes in an index or specific security) are used to hedge against overall market, sector or security-specific price declines.

The composition of the portfolio will vary over time according to the sub-adviser’s evaluation of economic and market conditions, including prospects for growth and inflation, as they affect the potential returns from different classes of securities. This strategic evaluation is combined with fundamental research on the individual securities considered for inclusion in the portfolio in order to determine the composition of the portfolio at any point in time. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s assets may be solely allocated to its Income Strategy for significant periods of time.

The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of LoCorr Investment Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the

Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that permits the Adviser, with Board of Trustees approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of an additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

ADVISER'S INVESTMENT PROCESS

The Adviser will pursue the Fund's investment objectives, in part, by utilizing its investment and risk management process.

The Adviser buys securities that it believes offer above-average expected returns and lower-than-average volatility and sells them when it believes they have reached their target price, to adjust asset allocation or when more attractive investments are available.

SUB-ADVISER'S INVESTMENT PROCESS

Bramshill Investments (“Bramshill”) serves as sub-adviser for the Spectrum Income Fund with respect to the Fund’s Income strategy. The sub-adviser's approach towards management of the Income Strategy involves both "top down" and "bottom up" elements:

• Security Selection: The sub-adviser screens for securities with attractive yields, liquidity and industry classification. The sub-adviser considers criteria including but not limited to discount to book value, discounted cash flows, discount to the net asset value, sustainability and/or growth of distributions; quality of management; and the security’s consistency with the portfolio manager’s macroeconomic views. High-yielding securities may include non-investment grade securities.

• Sector Selection: The relative concentration of each category of assets is based on the sub-adviser’s outlook on the economic and inflationary conditions. This evaluation is based on macroeconomic data and forecasts, as well as technical analysis of market performance of asset classes.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by allocating its assets primarily among income-producing securities using an "Income" Strategy.The totality of this process is intended to produce a portfolio that offers current and projected yields meaningfully greater than those provided by broad common stock or investment grade bond indexes. The sub-adviser believes that its research processes make it likely that those yields will be sustained or increased, and that there is a reasonable expectation that modest capital gains can be achieved over a market cycle.