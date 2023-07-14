Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund will invest in securities that provide exposure to no fewer than three countries, which will include the U.S. In addition, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Adviser does not consider a security to be foreign if it is included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging markets securities. The Fund considers a security to be an emerging markets security if its country of risk as defined by Bloomberg is included within the MSCI Emerging & Frontier Markets Index. The Fund focuses on stocks of large capitalization companies, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Fund normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s portfolio manager also aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be).

The Fund will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, when a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate.