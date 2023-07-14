The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing substantially all of its assets in equity securities traded in the U.S. securities markets (including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, and American Depository Receipts). The Fund invests in companies of all sizes and industries as well as in “growth” stocks and “value” stocks. In investing in equity securities, the Fund uses a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through group selection (Select Industries Strategy).

Pursuant to the Select Industries Strategy, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) believes that as shifts among industry groups in the equity market have become more dramatic, group selection has become as important as individual stock selection in determining investment performance. The Adviser considers a group to be a collection of stocks whose

investment performance tends to be similarly influenced by a variety of factors. The Adviser currently monitors about 120 groups. The major types of groups the Adviser monitors are Industry Specific Groups comprised of narrower themes. Examples include “Airlines,” “Health Care Facilities” or “Semiconductors”.

The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in stocks in those groups which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments usually result in high portfolio turnover.