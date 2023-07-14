Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing substantially all of its assets in equity securities traded in the U.S. securities markets (including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, and American Depository Receipts). The Fund invests in companies of all sizes and industries as well as in “growth” stocks and “value” stocks. In investing in equity securities, the Fund uses a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through group selection (Select Industries Strategy).
Pursuant to the Select Industries Strategy, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) believes that as shifts among industry groups in the equity market have become more dramatic, group selection has become as important as individual stock selection in determining investment performance. The Adviser considers a group to be a collection of stocks whose
investment performance tends to be similarly influenced by a variety of factors. The Adviser currently monitors about 120 groups. The major types of groups the Adviser monitors are Industry Specific Groups comprised of narrower themes. Examples include “Airlines,” “Health Care Facilities” or “Semiconductors”.
The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in stocks in those groups which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments usually result in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|LSLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|12.37%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|2.78%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|25.39%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|20.56%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|11.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|19.23%
|2021
|10.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|18.54%
|2020
|2.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|48.78%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|54.70%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|54.14%
|LSLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSLTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.7 M
|481 K
|145 B
|91.69%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|1
|2445
|44.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.82 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|91.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.13%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|41.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSLTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|25.38%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|74.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|58.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|58.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|58.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|57.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSLTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.73%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|5.54%
|Technology
|21.04%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|14.11%
|Healthcare
|12.45%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|25.94%
|Industrials
|11.03%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|87.91%
|Energy
|9.62%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|10.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.81%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|77.33%
|Consumer Defense
|8.57%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|10.83%
|Basic Materials
|5.75%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|45.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|91.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|96.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|93.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSLTX % Rank
|US
|89.50%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|83.42%
|Non US
|10.04%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|7.54%
|LSLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|8.21%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|17.65%
|LSLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LSLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.93%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|69.34%
|LSLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSLTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|8.54%
|LSLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LSLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSLTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|84.56%
|LSLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2006
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Chun is a Senior Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Chun is also a member of the asset allocation committee and the investment strategy committee. In addition to his Portfolio Management responsibilities, Chun is a contributing writer to The Leuthold Group's highly regarded institutional publications. Chun performs both top-down and bottom-up research to identify significant cross-asset trends and themes among major asset classes including global equities, fixed income, and currencies. Prior to joining the Leuthold team in June 2009, Chun was a Quantitative Equities Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at LIM Advisors, a Hong-Kong based Asia-Pacific focused multi-strategy hedge fund. Prior to that, Chun was with Ned Davis Research for 11 years as Director of Research & Development, responsible for quantitative product development and a quantitative research publication called Quantitative Review. Chun also worked as an equity analyst with Shanghai International Securities in China. In addition to his global experience, Chun has a BS degree in Economics from Xiamen University and a MS degree in Economics from the University of Florida. Chun holds a number of professional designations and certifications including the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Professional Risk Manager (PRM), Certified JAVA Programmer, SAS Certified Professional, and the Certificate in Financial Engineering from UC Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2013
8.8
8.8%
In addition to theLeuthold SP Sector Rotation ETF Portfolio, Greg is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Leuthold Select Industries, Leuthold Global Industries, Grizzly Short, Leuthold Core, and Leuthold Global Funds. He is also a member of the investment strategy committee and contributes to The Leuthold Group's institutional research publications. He joined The Leuthold Group in 2006 to aid in the development of the Global Industries framework and continues to monitor and enhance the quantitative disciplines that drive Leuthold's equity strategies. Before joining The Leuthold Group, he worked for FactSet Research Systems in Chicago as a Consultant and Account Executive. While working for FactSet Greg worked extensively with the research team at Leuthold. Greg is a CFA charterholder and graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Scott is Director of Research & Equities and a Portfolio Manager. His responsibilities include conducting in-depth research projects and exploring new fundamental and quantitative studies that support the firm’s portfolios and strategy recommendations. Scott brings over thirty years of professional investment experience to the Leuthold team, previously serving as Chief Investment Officer of Invista Capital Management and Head of Equities at Members Capital Advisors. Scott was also the Director of the Applied Investments Program and taught Security Analysis and investment classes at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. In his leadership roles, Scott was involved in all aspects of firm management; establishing policies on risk management, asset allocation, quantitative techniques, institutional grade research and portfolio management processes. Previous portfolio management assignments included international equity, domestic equity, taxable investing and convertible securities. His top quartile and five-star performance records led to twice being named to Barron’s Top 100 Mutual Fund Managers. Scott received his undergraduate degree from Drake University in 1982 and an MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1983. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1986 and recently served on the CFA Society Madison Board of Directors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
