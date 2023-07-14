Sean is a member of ClearBridge's Global Value Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international strategies. In addition to portfolio management, Sean is responsible for covering the industrials/cyclicals, energy and utilities sectors for our international and global value portfolios. He has 27 years of investment industry experience. Sean joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management, where he began his career as a research assistant in 1993. Sean earned a BS in Finance from the University of Colorado and is a member of the CFA Institute.