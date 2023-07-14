Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$236 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LSIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|82.01%
|2021
|6.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|11.46%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|58.25%
|2019
|2.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|91.03%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|82.93%
|Period
|LSIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|57.78%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|51.64%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|15.92%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|81.94%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|60.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|82.01%
|2021
|6.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|11.46%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|58.25%
|2019
|2.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|91.03%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|92.33%
|LSIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|236 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|66.87%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|2
|3900
|64.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.3 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|64.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.67%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|34.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.11%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|46.13%
|Cash
|1.89%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|50.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|21.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|42.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|16.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|20.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.34%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|53.45%
|Industrials
|16.61%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|22.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.61%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|13.81%
|Basic Materials
|14.36%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|10.21%
|Energy
|9.79%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|25.53%
|Healthcare
|9.33%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|62.16%
|Technology
|5.67%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|57.66%
|Consumer Defense
|5.61%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|68.47%
|Communication Services
|1.85%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|96.70%
|Real Estate
|1.83%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|45.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|92.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Non US
|96.56%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|39.29%
|US
|1.55%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|43.45%
|LSIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|64.65%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|61.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|LSIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LSIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|18.82%
|LSIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.68%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|1.79%
|LSIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LSIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.85%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|72.00%
|LSIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.709
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Safa R. Muhtaseb,CFA, is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager on the International and Global Value Equity team at ClearBridge Global Currts Investment Management,LLC. He is responsible for contributions to research and investments across countries and sectors and general and stock recommendations for the firm’s equity strategies. Mr. Muhtaseb was previously with Brandywine as a global equity portfolio manager (2004-2008), bringing with him over 30 years of investment industry experience. He was also with Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager (2001-2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2006
15.43
15.4%
33 years of investment industry experience; Joined a predecessor firm in 2008; Brandywine Global - Global Equity Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director; Provident Capital Management - Portfolio Manager; First Pennsylvania Bank - Securities Analyst; BS in Finance and Quantitative Analysis from La Salle University - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/ehrlichman-paul.html#sthash.3leLDeLg.dpuf
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Sean is a member of ClearBridge's Global Value Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international strategies. In addition to portfolio management, Sean is responsible for covering the industrials/cyclicals, energy and utilities sectors for our international and global value portfolios. He has 27 years of investment industry experience. Sean joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management, where he began his career as a research assistant in 1993. Sean earned a BS in Finance from the University of Colorado and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Grace is a Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments. In addition to portfolio management, Grace is responsible for covering the media, technology and telecom sectors for our international and global portfolios. She has 19 years of investment industry experience. Grace joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. Prior to Brandywine, Grace was an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns and previously a business analyst at Mitchell Madison Group. Grace earned a BS in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
