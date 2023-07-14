Dividend Investing Ideas Center
-26.6%
1 yr return
-8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
22.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
Net Assets
$26.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.1%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|-26.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|99.47%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|96.10%
|3 Yr
|22.5%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|0.74%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|8.43%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|15.46%
* Annualized
|2022
|37.2%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|0.89%
|2021
|19.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|0.55%
|2020
|1.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|93.33%
|2019
|7.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|22.31%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|50.92%
|YTD
|-26.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|98.94%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|92.73%
|3 Yr
|22.5%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|0.74%
|5 Yr
|8.8%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|8.93%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|18.23%
* Annualized
|2022
|37.2%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|0.89%
|2021
|19.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|0.55%
|2020
|1.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|93.33%
|2019
|7.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|22.31%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|53.37%
|LSHUX
|Net Assets
|26.7 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|94.50%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|20
|3702
|90.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|88.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.09%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|0.71%
|Stocks
|98.97%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|30.50%
|Cash
|0.96%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|69.68%
|Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|3.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|93.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|92.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.55%
|Energy
|59.99%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|2.13%
|Real Estate
|13.11%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|1.06%
|Financial Services
|10.53%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|27.66%
|Industrials
|10.12%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|81.21%
|Consumer Defense
|3.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|32.80%
|Communication Services
|2.16%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|61.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.50%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|99.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.21%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|75.18%
|Technology
|0.20%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|99.29%
|Healthcare
|0.18%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|97.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|94.68%
|US
|84.86%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|92.38%
|Non US
|14.11%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|4.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|93.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.49%
|Corporate
|6.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|91.84%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.57%
|91.84%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|91.84%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.86%
|91.84%
|US
|0.06%
|0.00%
|36.45%
|3.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.30%
|92.55%
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|14.05%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|72.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|2.96%
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|93.44%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|28.60%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
May 04, 2007
15.08
15.1%
Steven is the Portfolio Manager of Horizon’s Core Value strategy and was a co-founder of the Firm. Steven serves on the Investment Committee, the Board and is a senior member of Horizon Kinetics’ Research Team, with oversight responsibilities for all research reports produced by the Firm. Previously, he was a senior investment officer in the Private Bank at Bankers Trust Company (1985-1994), where he was a member of the Institutional/Individual Group responsible for the bank’s larger individual relationships and for setting equity investment guidelines for the Private Bank. Steven also served as a member of the Special Situations Equity Strategy Group, and in a variety of new product development projects. By 1994 Steven managed approximately $600 million in private client assets. He received a BA from Hunter College.
May 04, 2007
15.08
15.1%
Mr. Stahl is a Portfolio Manager at Horizon and is Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and is a co-founder of Horizon Kinetics. Mr. Stahl serves as the Firm's Chief Investment Officer, and chairs the Firm's Investment Committee, which is responsible for portfolio management decisions across the entire firm. Previously, Murray spent 16 years at Bankers Trust Company (1978-1994) as a senior portfolio manager and research analyst. He was also a member of the Equity Strategy Group and the Investment Strategy Group, which established asset allocation guidelines for the Private Bank. Murray received a BA and MA from Brooklyn College and an MBA from Pace University.
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
