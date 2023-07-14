“partial initial public offering” in which a parent company sells a percentage of the equity of a subsidiary in a public offering; or the parent company of any such company after the public disclosure of the corporate restructuring. The Fund may invest in a parent company of a spin-off company or a company subject to a corporate restructuring, or a publicly traded shareholder activist holding company which has caused such other companies to undergo the spin-off or corporate restructuring, after the public disclosure of the planned spin-off or corporate restructuring, during the spin-off or corporate restructuring process, or after the actual spin-off or corporate restructuring. If the Fund invests in a parent company of a spin-off company or a company subject to a corporate restructuring prior to a spin-off or restructuring, the Fund would, upon the completion of the spin-off or restructuring, receive the shares of the spin-off company. The Fund may retain shares of both the parent and the spin-off company, the shares of only one, or the shares of neither.

The Fund will invest in both U.S. and foreign equity stocks. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity stocks may be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund’s equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, warrants, rights and other equity securities having the characteristics of common stock (such as depositary receipts). The Fund may invest in any size company, including small- and medium-sized companies, and further may invest in companies which are financially distressed.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in companies that, for a variety of reasons, the Fund’s Investment Adviser believes may have the potential to be subject to a spin-off or corporate restructuring within a reasonable period of time; for example, a similar company may have recently announced a spin-off; the company may be under investor pressure to consider strategic alternatives; or the current segments of the company may not have a synergistic fit, and as a result the company’s stock trades at a discount to that of its closest peers. The Fund may invest in potential spin-off and corporate restructuring companies that the Fund’s Investment Adviser believes may, based on its in-house research, have the most favorable risk/reward characteristics.

The Investment Adviser seeks to avoid short-term investing and significant portfolio turnover. The Investment Adviser utilizes its in-house research capabilities to seek to identify businesses at inflection points in their corporate life cycles with what the Investment Adviser believes are attractive risk/reward profiles. The Investment Adviser believes that returns are often the result of the market’s inefficiency in initially valuing corporate restructurings due in part to lack of coverage by the investment community and initial indiscriminate selling pressure. For instance, companies that have been "spun-off" from their corporate parents by way of corporate restructurings may not be followed closely by financial sector analysts, which could lead to advantageous disparities between a company’s valuation and growth prospects relative to its pricing in the marketplace. The Investment Adviser uses a process that focuses primarily on the analysis of individual companies rather than on the industry in which the company may operate. This “bottom-up” approach may result in multiple investments in the same sector or industry. However, the Investment Adviser pays careful attention to the limitation of sector and industry concentrations.

The Fund may maintain during a temporary period, which could be for a short period or a longer period lasting several years or more, of abnormal conditions, a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities, generally considered to be cash and cash equivalents, including, but not limited to: high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments. The Investment Adviser will invest in such short-term cash positions to the extent that the Investment Adviser is unable to find sufficient investments meeting its criteria and when the Adviser believes the purchase of additional equity securities would not further the investment objective of the Fund during such periods of time. Additionally, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which may persist for

short or long periods of time, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in the types of high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments described above.

If the market advances during periods when the Fund is holding a large cash position, the Fund may not participate as much as it would have if it had been more fully invested in securities. In the aforementioned temporary defensive periods, the Investment Adviser believes that an additional amount of liquidity in the Fund is desirable both to meet operating requirements and to take advantage of new investment opportunities. When the Fund holds a significant portion of assets in cash and cash equivalents, it may not meet its investment objective.

The Fund held 58.7% of its net assets in the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (the “Land Corporation”) as of March 31, 2022. The Land Corporation is a corporation organized under the laws of the state of New York. One of the largest land owners in Texas, the Land Corporation derives most of its income from oil and gas royalty revenue, land easements and water royalties and sales. The Land Corporation has historically operated with minimal operating expenses, little to no debt and utilized cash flow to return capital to unitholders through share repurchases and dividends. While the Land Corporation has held the majority of its assets since its formation in 1888, the development of energy resources subject to its royalty interests and related land use have experienced rapid growth in recent years due to advances in energy exploration and extraction technologies.

