Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$345 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 105.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LSHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|4.97%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|57.16%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|29.12%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|88.98%
|10 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|95.07%
* Annualized
|YTD
|4.2%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|4.53%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|51.53%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|28.77%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|90.29%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|22.82%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|345 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|57.25%
|Number of Holdings
|467
|2
|2736
|31.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|50.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.46%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|27.61%
|Bonds
|81.71%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|95.04%
|Stocks
|6.75%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|3.06%
|Cash
|5.36%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|20.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.35%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|5.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.84%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|17.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|70.28%
|Communication Services
|19.76%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|22.49%
|Healthcare
|18.17%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|2.38%
|Technology
|13.04%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|6.61%
|Industrials
|12.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.26%
|Consumer Defense
|9.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.38%
|Energy
|7.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.70%
|Utilities
|5.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.96%
|Financial Services
|4.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.25%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.60%
|Basic Materials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.75%
|Real Estate
|2.66%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|15.87%
|US
|6.74%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|2.78%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|33.53%
|Corporate
|80.40%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|90.91%
|Government
|8.75%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|5.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.75%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|20.82%
|Securitized
|5.10%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|8.94%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|66.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|59.38%
|US
|65.80%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|86.68%
|Non US
|15.91%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|25.04%
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|76.02%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|67.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|105.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|89.43%
|Dividend Yield
|4.76%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|96.36%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|4.07%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|67.91%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.431
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.516
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.532
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.620
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.976
|OrdinaryDividend
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Todd Vandam is a Vice President at Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager with the fixed-income high yield and global high yield teams. Mr. Vandam began his career at Loomis Sayles in 1994 on the high yield trading desk. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, Mr. Vandam worked as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army, most recently working as a Fire Support Officer stationed at Fort Davis, Panama. Mr. Vandam earned a BA in business and economics from Brown University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and he is a CFA®charterholder.
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
