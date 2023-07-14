Home
Loomis Sayles Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
LSGNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LSGBX) Primary Adv (LSGLX) N (LSGNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Global Bond Fund

LSGNX | Fund

$14.29

$587 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$587 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 267.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSGNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Loomis Sayles Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rolley

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities (for example, bonds and other investments that Loomis Sayles believes have similar economic characteristics, such as notes, debentures and loans). The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities worldwide, although it may invest up to 20% of its assets in below investment-grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Below investment-grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment-grade quality (i.e., none of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) have rated the securities in one of their respective top four rating categories). The Fund’s fixed-income securities investments may include unrated securities (securities that are not rated by a rating agency) if Loomis Sayles determines that the securities are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in any currency and may be issued by issuers located in countries with emerging securities markets. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in foreign currencies and may engage in other foreign currency transactions (such as forward currency contracts) for investment or hedging purposes.
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains).
Three themes typically drive the Fund’s investment approach. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities that are attractively valued relative to the Loomis Sayles’ credit research team’s assessment of credit risk. The broad coverage combined with the objective to identify attractive investment opportunities makes this an important component of the investment approach. Second, Loomis Sayles analyzes political, economic and other fundamental factors and combines this analysis with a comparison of the yield spreads of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns for the Fund in comparison to their risk. Third, if a security that is believed to be attractive is denominated in a foreign currency, Loomis Sayles analyzes whether to accept or to hedge the currency risk.
The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, among other instruments, corporate bonds and other debt securities, U.S. government securities, commercial paper, zero-coupon securities, securitized and mortgage-related securities (including senior and junior loans, mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations) and other asset-backed securities, when-issued securities, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), structured notes, collateralized loan obligations, repurchase agreements and convertible securities. The Fund may also engage in options and futures transactions and swap transactions (including credit default swaps, in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to a counterparty in exchange for the right to receive a payment in the event of a default of the underlying reference security).
Read More

LSGNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -59.5% 0.9% 51.46%
1 Yr 0.8% -15.5% 19.7% 40.87%
3 Yr -7.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 12.44%
5 Yr -2.7%* -2.5% 4.1% 11.17%
10 Yr -1.4%* -3.0% 2.7% 28.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -15.2% 0.9% 69.50%
2021 -4.5% -10.9% 12.2% 19.07%
2020 2.6% -10.8% 14.8% 23.44%
2019 1.4% -15.3% 0.6% 12.72%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 23.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -59.5% 0.9% 49.51%
1 Yr 0.8% -16.6% 30.5% 36.97%
3 Yr -7.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 13.53%
5 Yr -2.7%* -2.8% 7.4% 12.89%
10 Yr -0.7%* -3.0% 3.6% 29.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -15.2% 0.9% 69.50%
2021 -4.5% -10.9% 12.2% 19.07%
2020 2.6% -10.8% 14.8% 27.08%
2019 1.4% -15.3% 3.8% 28.90%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 32.52%

NAV & Total Return History

LSGNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSGNX Category Low Category High LSGNX % Rank
Net Assets 587 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 42.65%
Number of Holdings 309 4 4562 55.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 88 M -112 M 3.66 B 32.70%
Weighting of Top 10 26.65% 4.7% 100.0% 67.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  2. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  3. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  4. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  5. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  6. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  7. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  8. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  9. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%
  10. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSGNX % Rank
Bonds 		86.93% 0.00% 220.33% 49.76%
Cash 		10.65% -130.07% 95.62% 58.29%
Convertible Bonds 		2.41% 0.00% 11.19% 35.07%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 88.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 86.73%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 81.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSGNX % Rank
Government 		51.65% 0.30% 99.47% 35.58%
Corporate 		24.21% 0.00% 98.62% 37.02%
Securitized 		12.98% 0.00% 52.02% 24.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.85% 0.00% 95.62% 61.06%
Derivative 		2.32% 0.00% 74.77% 91.83%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 89.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSGNX % Rank
Non US 		49.92% 0.00% 112.80% 65.40%
US 		37.01% -5.52% 107.53% 40.28%

LSGNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.02% 3.65% 68.90%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.08% 59.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LSGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 267.00% 6.00% 354.00% 97.63%

LSGNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSGNX Category Low Category High LSGNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 85.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSGNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSGNX Category Low Category High LSGNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.08% 5.77% 55.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSGNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSGNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rolley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2000

21.76

21.8%

David Rolley is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Team Leader of the Global Fixed Income group and Emerging Market Debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. He served previously as corporate vice president and senior U.S. economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. Mr. Rolley earned a BA from Occidental College and studied postgraduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Lynda Schweitzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Lynda Schweitzer is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and Portfolio Manager for the global fixed-income group. She joined Loomis Sayles in 2001 as a global portfolio specialist and trader. She previously worked for State Street Bank and Trust Co. as a fund accountant responsible for custody and pricing of global fixed-income funds, a global bond trader for both developed and emerging markets for Putnam Investments. Ms. Schweitzer earned her BA from the University of Rochester and her MBA from Boston University. She is a CFA® charterholder.

Scott Service

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Scott Service is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and a Portfolio Manager within the global fixed-income product team. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1995 and was promoted to analyst in 1999. From 2001 to 2003, he worked in Paris for Loomis Sayles' parent company, Natixis Global Asset Management. When he returned to Boston, he was asked to join the global fixed-income product team and became the team leader of the global credit sector team. Mr. Service earned a BS from Babson College and an MBA from Bentley College. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

