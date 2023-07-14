The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities (for example, bonds and other investments that Loomis Sayles believes have similar economic characteristics, such as notes, debentures and loans). The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities worldwide, although it may invest up to 20% of its assets in below investment-grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Below investment-grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment-grade quality (i.e., none of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) have rated the securities in one of their respective top four rating categories). The Fund’s fixed-income securities investments may include unrated securities (securities that are not rated by a rating agency) if Loomis Sayles determines that the securities are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in any currency and may be issued by issuers located in countries with emerging securities markets. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in foreign currencies and may engage in other foreign currency transactions (such as forward currency contracts) for investment or hedging purposes.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains).

Three themes typically drive the Fund’s investment approach. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities that are attractively valued relative to the Loomis Sayles’ credit research team’s assessment of credit risk. The broad coverage combined with the objective to identify attractive investment opportunities makes this an important component of the investment approach. Second, Loomis Sayles analyzes political, economic and other fundamental factors and combines this analysis with a comparison of the yield spreads of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns for the Fund in comparison to their risk. Third, if a security that is believed to be attractive is denominated in a foreign currency, Loomis Sayles analyzes whether to accept or to hedge the currency risk.