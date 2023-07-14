Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$587 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.7%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 267.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LSGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|51.46%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|40.87%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|12.44%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|11.17%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|28.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|69.50%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|19.07%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|23.44%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|12.72%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|23.31%
|Period
|LSGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|49.51%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|36.97%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|13.53%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|12.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|29.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|69.50%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|19.07%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|27.08%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|28.90%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|32.52%
|LSGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|587 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|42.65%
|Number of Holdings
|309
|4
|4562
|55.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|88 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|32.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.65%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|67.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.93%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|49.76%
|Cash
|10.65%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|58.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.41%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|35.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|88.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|86.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|81.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Government
|51.65%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|35.58%
|Corporate
|24.21%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|37.02%
|Securitized
|12.98%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|24.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.85%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|61.06%
|Derivative
|2.32%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|91.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|89.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Non US
|49.92%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|65.40%
|US
|37.01%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|40.28%
|LSGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|68.90%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|59.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|LSGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LSGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|267.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|97.63%
|LSGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|85.31%
|LSGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LSGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|55.39%
|LSGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2000
21.76
21.8%
David Rolley is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Team Leader of the Global Fixed Income group and Emerging Market Debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. He served previously as corporate vice president and senior U.S. economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. Mr. Rolley earned a BA from Occidental College and studied postgraduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Lynda Schweitzer is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and Portfolio Manager for the global fixed-income group. She joined Loomis Sayles in 2001 as a global portfolio specialist and trader. She previously worked for State Street Bank and Trust Co. as a fund accountant responsible for custody and pricing of global fixed-income funds, a global bond trader for both developed and emerging markets for Putnam Investments. Ms. Schweitzer earned her BA from the University of Rochester and her MBA from Boston University. She is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Scott Service is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and a Portfolio Manager within the global fixed-income product team. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1995 and was promoted to analyst in 1999. From 2001 to 2003, he worked in Paris for Loomis Sayles' parent company, Natixis Global Asset Management. When he returned to Boston, he was asked to join the global fixed-income product team and became the team leader of the global credit sector team. Mr. Service earned a BS from Babson College and an MBA from Bentley College. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
