Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
LSFLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.2 -0.07 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (LIFLX) Primary Retirement (LFLTX) C (LCFLX) A (LAFLX) Other (LOFLX) Other (LFFLX) Retirement (LSFLX) Retirement (LQFLX) Retirement (LVFLX)
LSFLX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.2 -0.07 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (LIFLX) Primary Retirement (LFLTX) C (LCFLX) A (LAFLX) Other (LOFLX) Other (LFFLX) Retirement (LSFLX) Retirement (LQFLX) Retirement (LVFLX)
LSFLX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.2 -0.07 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (LIFLX) Primary Retirement (LFLTX) C (LCFLX) A (LAFLX) Other (LOFLX) Other (LFFLX) Retirement (LSFLX) Retirement (LQFLX) Retirement (LVFLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund

LSFLX | Fund

$10.20

$689 M

41.64%

$4.25

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

-22.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$689 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund

LSFLX | Fund

$10.20

$689 M

41.64%

$4.25

0.90%

LSFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 41.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Diamond

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large companies. A large company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund also may invest up to 10% of its net assets in debt securities. This limit does not apply to the Fund’s investment in convertible debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally

defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund utilizes a focused investment strategy and is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). That means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified mutual fund.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LSFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -13.6% 215.2% 38.06%
1 Yr -22.1% -58.6% 197.5% 99.42%
3 Yr -8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 97.90%
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -65.1% 22.3% 99.07%
2021 0.0% -25.3% 25.5% 93.92%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 61.89%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -13.6% 215.2% 36.27%
1 Yr -22.1% -58.6% 197.5% 99.42%
3 Yr -8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 97.89%
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -65.1% 22.3% 99.07%
2021 0.0% -25.3% 25.5% 93.92%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 61.80%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LSFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSFLX Category Low Category High LSFLX % Rank
Net Assets 689 M 1 M 151 B 54.52%
Number of Holdings 35 2 1727 92.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 242 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 51.70%
Weighting of Top 10 37.69% 5.0% 99.2% 16.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allstate Corp 4.27%
  2. Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.20%
  3. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 3.98%
  4. Discover Financial Services 3.96%
  5. AbbVie Inc 3.89%
  6. Ameriprise Financial Inc 3.83%
  7. Lowe's Companies Inc 3.76%
  8. First Citizens BancShares Inc Class A 3.74%
  9. Organon & Co Ordinary Shares 3.67%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFLX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 6.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 74.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 73.34%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 94.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 74.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFLX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.28% 0.00% 58.05% 28.93%
Healthcare 		19.25% 0.00% 30.08% 27.18%
Industrials 		12.52% 0.00% 42.76% 36.99%
Energy 		11.14% 0.00% 54.00% 16.13%
Communication Services 		7.80% 0.00% 26.58% 20.03%
Technology 		7.55% 0.00% 54.02% 86.87%
Basic Materials 		6.48% 0.00% 21.69% 10.22%
Consumer Defense 		5.66% 0.00% 34.10% 79.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.16% 0.00% 22.74% 64.42%
Utilities 		3.16% 0.00% 27.04% 68.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 96.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFLX % Rank
US 		93.72% 24.51% 121.23% 49.13%
Non US 		6.28% 0.00% 41.42% 38.21%

LSFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.04% 45.41% 52.20%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 52.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.08%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.50% 12.07%

Sales Fees

LSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 488.00% 89.37%

LSFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSFLX Category Low Category High LSFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 41.64% 0.00% 41.90% 0.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSFLX Category Low Category High LSFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -1.51% 4.28% 19.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Diamond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2019

3.26

3.3%

Mr. Diamond, portfolio manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2007 as a research analyst for the mid cap value equity strategy. His prior experience includes: Managing Director at Axia Capital Management, LLC; Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Franklin Mutual Advisers; Vice President, Assistant Portfolio Manager at Prudential Mutual Funds; and Vice President, Financial Restructuring, at Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Diamond received a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

John Hardy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.

Darnell Azeez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×