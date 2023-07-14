Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$41 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Persimmon Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Persimmon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Horn

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes three strategies:(i) selecting individual equity securities, (ii) hedging that seeks to mitigate the downside risk of equities during unfavorable markets, and (iii) seeking to minimize shareholders’ tax liability in connection with the Fund’s distribution of realized capital gains.

Equity Instruments

Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. exchange listed common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts (“Equity Instruments”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to domestic and foreign companies of any market capitalization or sector. The Adviser primarily selects long equity positions from companies in the S&P 500 index.

Hedging

When the Adviser believes it is warranted by unfavorable market conditions, the Adviser uses its dynamic hedging strategy model to seek to reduce the downside risks associated with the Fund’s exposure to Equity Instruments. Exposure to the hedging strategy is gained through selling short exchange-traded equity index futures contracts.

The Fund expects to have net long exposure to equity markets. The Adviser uses the hedge strategy as an overlay to manage the Fund’s net exposure. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s exposure to equities will range from 40% to 100% net long.

Tax Management

The Adviser seeks to minimize shareholders’ tax liability in connection with the Fund’s distribution of realized capital gain by minimizing the net gains available for distribution. As part of its tax aware strategy, the Adviser seeks to sell any security that has breached a predetermined loss level. Thus, it seeks to accumulate capital losses to partially offset any realized capital gains. This strategy, commonly known as tax-loss harvesting, is combined with the equity portfolio with the objective of creating favorable after-tax returns. However, the Fund’s portfolio may not contain any securities in a loss position. The Adviser may use an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) as a temporary substitute for an individual Equity Instrument or group of Equity Instruments.

Read More

LSEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -14.1% 30.8% 35.20%
1 Yr 8.6% -16.2% 40.2% 20.67%
3 Yr 6.4%* -21.9% 28.2% 24.39%
5 Yr 2.2%* -14.3% 15.5% 25.33%
10 Yr 1.7%* -8.3% 5.6% 36.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -54.0% 17.4% 49.71%
2021 7.1% -22.5% 24.1% 23.35%
2020 2.6% -19.4% 24.1% 31.06%
2019 1.0% -5.5% 12.9% 74.34%
2018 -1.9% -14.0% 2.4% 50.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -33.0% 30.8% 32.96%
1 Yr 8.6% -52.8% 40.2% 20.11%
3 Yr 6.4%* -21.5% 28.2% 25.93%
5 Yr 2.9%* -14.1% 16.6% 17.12%
10 Yr 3.5%* -7.9% 6.4% 23.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -54.0% 17.4% 49.71%
2021 7.1% -22.5% 24.1% 23.35%
2020 2.6% -19.4% 24.1% 31.06%
2019 1.0% -5.5% 12.9% 74.34%
2018 -1.3% -14.0% 2.4% 46.26%

NAV & Total Return History

LSEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSEIX Category Low Category High LSEIX % Rank
Net Assets 41 M 818 K 5.18 B 69.83%
Number of Holdings 512 3 2670 9.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.9 M -175 M 1.1 B 62.57%
Weighting of Top 10 32.98% 1.5% 100.0% 60.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.79%
  2. First American Government Obligs X 6.01%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.44%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.20%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.95%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.87%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.81%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.76%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.73%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSEIX % Rank
Stocks 		91.78% -2.90% 119.13% 16.28%
Cash 		8.23% -67.46% 106.99% 82.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 55.56%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 63.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 54.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 63.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSEIX % Rank
Technology 		25.42% 0.00% 43.24% 10.67%
Financial Services 		13.69% 0.00% 83.83% 53.33%
Healthcare 		13.56% 0.00% 100.00% 65.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.54% 0.00% 88.83% 36.00%
Communication Services 		9.27% 0.00% 32.32% 20.67%
Industrials 		8.38% 0.00% 31.93% 62.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 0.00% 33.38% 48.00%
Energy 		3.84% 0.00% 32.57% 51.33%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 21.71% 35.33%
Real Estate 		2.58% 0.00% 10.93% 36.00%
Basic Materials 		2.35% 0.00% 28.58% 61.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSEIX % Rank
US 		90.80% -24.26% 116.70% 8.19%
Non US 		0.98% -43.01% 95.82% 66.67%

LSEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.44% 13.51% 51.72%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 59.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 43.13%

Sales Fees

LSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 57.14%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 479.00% 10.71%

LSEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSEIX Category Low Category High LSEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 67.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSEIX Category Low Category High LSEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.70% -3.33% 2.16% 46.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Horn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Horn founded Persimmon Capital Management, LP in December of 1998 to provide investment consulting services to family offices, high net worth families, foundations and endowments. The Persimmon investment approach has consistently deployed capital to alternative investment strategies and Persimmon serves as investment advisor to both a Hedge Fund of Funds and an alternative mutual fund. In 1999, Mr. Horn also founded ADVISORport, Inc., (which was renamed PNC Managed Investments Inc., a PNC Financial subsidiary after acquisition in 2003). The platform provided technology and operational infrastructure outsourcing services to enterprise financial services companies such as Charles Schwab, SunTrust, and Nationwide. Assets under administration while at PNC Managed Investments grew from $400 million in 1999 to over $100 billion, and was subsequently acquired by Pershing and merged with Lockwood Financial under the Bank of New York Mellon corporate umbrella.

Timothy Melly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mr. Melly is Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Research of Persimmon Capital Management since 2014. Prior to joining Persimmon, Mr. Melly served as Director of Investment Research at M Financial Planning Group from 2005 to 2014. In 2005, Mr. Melly was employed with SEI Investments where he supported the private wealth management division. Previous to SEI, Mr. Melly served as a research analyst for Hirtle Callaghan and Associates. Mr. Melly is a graduate of Drexel University, where he received two bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Economics. Mr. Melly also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

