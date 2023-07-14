Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$41 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes three strategies:(i) selecting individual equity securities, (ii) hedging that seeks to mitigate the downside risk of equities during unfavorable markets, and (iii) seeking to minimize shareholders’ tax liability in connection with the Fund’s distribution of realized capital gains.
Equity Instruments
Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. exchange listed common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts (“Equity Instruments”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to domestic and foreign companies of any market capitalization or sector. The Adviser primarily selects long equity positions from companies in the S&P 500 index.
Hedging
When the Adviser believes it is warranted by unfavorable market conditions, the Adviser uses its dynamic hedging strategy model to seek to reduce the downside risks associated with the Fund’s exposure to Equity Instruments. Exposure to the hedging strategy is gained through selling short exchange-traded equity index futures contracts.
The Fund expects to have net long exposure to equity markets. The Adviser uses the hedge strategy as an overlay to manage the Fund’s net exposure. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s exposure to equities will range from 40% to 100% net long.
Tax Management
The Adviser seeks to minimize shareholders’ tax liability in connection with the Fund’s distribution of realized capital gain by minimizing the net gains available for distribution. As part of its tax aware strategy, the Adviser seeks to sell any security that has breached a predetermined loss level. Thus, it seeks to accumulate capital losses to partially offset any realized capital gains. This strategy, commonly known as tax-loss harvesting, is combined with the equity portfolio with the objective of creating favorable after-tax returns. However, the Fund’s portfolio may not contain any securities in a loss position. The Adviser may use an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) as a temporary substitute for an individual Equity Instrument or group of Equity Instruments.
|Period
|LSEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|35.20%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|20.67%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|24.39%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|25.33%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|36.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|49.71%
|2021
|7.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|23.35%
|2020
|2.6%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|31.06%
|2019
|1.0%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|74.34%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|50.34%
|Period
|LSEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|32.96%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|20.11%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|25.93%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|17.12%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|23.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|49.71%
|2021
|7.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|23.35%
|2020
|2.6%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|31.06%
|2019
|1.0%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|74.34%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|46.26%
|LSEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|69.83%
|Number of Holdings
|512
|3
|2670
|9.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.9 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|62.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.98%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.78%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|16.28%
|Cash
|8.23%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|82.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|55.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|63.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|54.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|63.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSEIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.42%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|10.67%
|Financial Services
|13.69%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|53.33%
|Healthcare
|13.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.54%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|36.00%
|Communication Services
|9.27%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|20.67%
|Industrials
|8.38%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|62.67%
|Consumer Defense
|6.55%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|48.00%
|Energy
|3.84%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|51.33%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|35.33%
|Real Estate
|2.58%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|36.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|61.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSEIX % Rank
|US
|90.80%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|8.19%
|Non US
|0.98%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|66.67%
|LSEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|51.72%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|59.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|43.13%
|LSEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LSEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|57.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|10.71%
|LSEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|67.04%
|LSEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LSEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.70%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|46.89%
|LSEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Horn founded Persimmon Capital Management, LP in December of 1998 to provide investment consulting services to family offices, high net worth families, foundations and endowments. The Persimmon investment approach has consistently deployed capital to alternative investment strategies and Persimmon serves as investment advisor to both a Hedge Fund of Funds and an alternative mutual fund. In 1999, Mr. Horn also founded ADVISORport, Inc., (which was renamed PNC Managed Investments Inc., a PNC Financial subsidiary after acquisition in 2003). The platform provided technology and operational infrastructure outsourcing services to enterprise financial services companies such as Charles Schwab, SunTrust, and Nationwide. Assets under administration while at PNC Managed Investments grew from $400 million in 1999 to over $100 billion, and was subsequently acquired by Pershing and merged with Lockwood Financial under the Bank of New York Mellon corporate umbrella.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mr. Melly is Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Research of Persimmon Capital Management since 2014. Prior to joining Persimmon, Mr. Melly served as Director of Investment Research at M Financial Planning Group from 2005 to 2014. In 2005, Mr. Melly was employed with SEI Investments where he supported the private wealth management division. Previous to SEI, Mr. Melly served as a research analyst for Hirtle Callaghan and Associates. Mr. Melly is a graduate of Drexel University, where he received two bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Economics. Mr. Melly also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
