Trending ETFs

LSDNX (Mutual Fund)

LSDNX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond Fund

LSDNX | Fund

$9.34

$324 M

4.01%

$0.37

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$324 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 100.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSDNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clifton Rowe

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities (for example, bonds and other investments that Loomis Sayles believes have similar economic characteristics, such as notes, debentures and loans). It is anticipated that the Fund’s weighted average duration will generally be between two and five years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. A fund with a longer average portfolio duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a fund with a shorter average portfolio duration. By way of example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.
The Fund will purchase only investment-grade fixed-income securities, which are those securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) or, if unrated, are determined by Loomis Sayles to be of comparable quality. The Fund may continue to hold up to 10% of its net assets in securities that are downgraded to a rating below investment-grade subsequent to their purchase if Loomis Sayles believes it is appropriate to do so.
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market including, for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains).
Three themes typically drive the Fund’s investment approach. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities that are attractively valued relative to the Loomis Sayles’ credit research team’s assessment of credit risk. The broad coverage combined with the objective of identifying attractive investment opportunities makes this an important component of the investment approach. Second, the Fund may invest significantly in securities the prices of which Loomis Sayles believes are more sensitive to events related to the underlying issuer than to changes in general interest rates or overall market default rates. These securities may not have a direct correlation with changes in interest rates, thus helping to manage interest rate risk and to offer diversified sources for return. Third, Loomis Sayles analyzes different sectors of the economy and differences in the yields (“spreads”) of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns for the Fund in comparison to their risk. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may invest without limit in obligations of supranational entities (e.g., the World Bank). Although certain securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if the issuer is included in the U.S. fixed-income indices published by Bloomberg. The Fund may also invest in mortgage-related securities, including mortgage dollar rolls. The Fund may also engage in futures transactions for hedging and investment purposes. 
The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, among other things, corporate bond and other debt securities (including junior and senior bonds), U.S. government securities, zero-coupon securities, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). 
The Fund may also engage in active and frequent trading of securities. Frequent trading may produce a high level of taxable gains, including short-term capital gains taxable as ordinary income, as well as increased trading costs, which may lower the Fund’s return. 
LSDNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -6.3% 3.8% 58.33%
1 Yr -2.5% -11.5% 2.9% 84.90%
3 Yr -5.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 97.23%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 17.40%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 10.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -17.7% -2.5% 93.81%
2021 -1.5% -2.0% 2.2% 97.09%
2020 1.0% -2.8% 4.6% 19.25%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -6.3% 3.8% 54.34%
1 Yr -2.5% -11.5% 1.9% 80.56%
3 Yr -5.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 97.22%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 16.85%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 9.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -17.7% -2.5% 93.81%
2021 -1.5% -2.0% 2.2% 97.09%
2020 1.0% -2.8% 4.6% 19.25%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LSDNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSDNX Category Low Category High LSDNX % Rank
Net Assets 324 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 77.12%
Number of Holdings 522 4 4919 42.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 67.71%
Weighting of Top 10 37.65% 1.7% 100.0% 21.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 12.03%
  5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 11.94%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 11.94%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 11.94%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 11.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSDNX % Rank
Bonds 		90.92% 49.71% 194.71% 67.53%
Convertible Bonds 		4.74% 0.00% 27.71% 18.23%
Cash 		4.34% -102.46% 39.20% 40.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 82.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 84.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 78.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSDNX % Rank
Corporate 		44.46% 0.00% 100.00% 44.10%
Government 		33.85% 0.00% 73.63% 26.22%
Securitized 		17.47% 0.00% 97.27% 75.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.19% 0.00% 44.09% 52.26%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 17.46% 50.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 82.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSDNX % Rank
US 		77.08% 0.00% 165.96% 68.58%
Non US 		13.84% 0.00% 72.71% 42.19%

LSDNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 19.98% 81.44%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 30.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 100.00% 2.00% 500.00% 66.14%

LSDNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSDNX Category Low Category High LSDNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.01% 0.00% 11.01% 27.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSDNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSDNX Category Low Category High LSDNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.27% 4.98% 40.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSDNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSDNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Harms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2012

10.11

10.1%

Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

