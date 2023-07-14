Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in various types of short duration debt (or fixed income) securities and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its assets in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. However, the Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded. The Fund may invest in:
·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers;
·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;
·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”);
·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities;
·debt securities issued or guaranteed by non-U.S. sovereign governments and their agencies, authorities, political subdivisions, or instrumentalities;
·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations; and
·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).
The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.
The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average dollar-weighted duration range between one and three years. Subject to the foregoing, the Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.
The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.
The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio. The portfolio management team uses a blend of fundamental research and quantitative tools to evaluate global economic conditions, opportunities, and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LSCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|89.58%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|74.31%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|54.80%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|82.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LSCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|35.93%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|63.82%
|2020
|0.1%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|87.66%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|73.32%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|63.62%
|Period
|LSCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|73.44%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|69.97%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|54.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|84.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LSCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.7%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|42.12%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|63.64%
|2020
|0.1%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|87.66%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|75.24%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|71.52%
|LSCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|219 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|78.86%
|Number of Holdings
|430
|4
|4919
|51.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.7 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|83.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.42%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|71.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.94%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|29.34%
|Cash
|2.87%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|57.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.72%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|62.67%
|Stocks
|0.48%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|7.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|37.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|22.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSCUX % Rank
|US
|0.48%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|7.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|19.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Securitized
|45.28%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|14.24%
|Corporate
|42.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.62%
|Government
|9.57%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|68.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.88%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|67.71%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|38.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|34.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSCUX % Rank
|US
|78.27%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|61.46%
|Non US
|16.67%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|25.52%
|LSCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|60.54%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|37.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|8.05%
|LSCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LSCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|220.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|86.25%
|LSCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.95%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|16.67%
|LSCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LSCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSCUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|65.54%
|LSCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Castle joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Castle was formerly Vice President at Credit Suisse from 2013 to 2015 and Assistant Vice President at AllianceBernstein from 2008 to 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Ms. Koleva joined Lord Abbett in 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
