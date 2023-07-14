Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
LSCRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.45 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LSSCX) Primary Adv (LSCRX) Other (LSVAX) N (LSCNX)
LSCRX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.45 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LSSCX) Primary Adv (LSCRX) Other (LSVAX) N (LSCNX)
LSCRX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.45 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LSSCX) Primary Adv (LSCRX) Other (LSVAX) N (LSCNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund

LSCRX | Fund

$24.45

$503 M

0.28%

$0.07

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$503 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund

LSCRX | Fund

$24.45

$503 M

0.28%

$0.07

1.19%

LSCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Loomis Sayles Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gatz

LSCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.5% 140.9% 14.16%
1 Yr 7.5% -34.7% 196.6% 63.31%
3 Yr 3.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 65.03%
5 Yr -6.7%* -23.7% 9.2% 80.29%
10 Yr -3.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 88.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 61.23%
2021 3.9% -17.3% 18.6% 57.42%
2020 -1.9% -21.2% 28.2% 95.15%
2019 3.5% -17.9% 8.4% 85.00%
2018 -6.7% -20.0% 0.2% 86.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -17.6% 140.9% 13.99%
1 Yr 7.5% -34.7% 196.6% 57.17%
3 Yr 3.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 64.72%
5 Yr -6.7%* -23.7% 10.7% 84.60%
10 Yr 1.4%* -9.0% 15.3% 70.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 61.23%
2021 3.9% -17.3% 18.6% 57.42%
2020 -1.9% -21.2% 28.2% 95.15%
2019 3.5% -17.9% 8.4% 85.00%
2018 -6.7% -19.9% 0.2% 90.67%

NAV & Total Return History

LSCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSCRX Category Low Category High LSCRX % Rank
Net Assets 503 M 1.48 M 120 B 45.84%
Number of Holdings 119 2 2519 59.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.7 M 213 K 4.6 B 44.73%
Weighting of Top 10 15.43% 2.8% 101.7% 52.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Herc Holdings Inc 2.21%
  2. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  3. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  4. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  5. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  6. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  7. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  8. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  9. InMode Ltd 2.06%
  10. InMode Ltd 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSCRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.01% 25.32% 100.32% 68.88%
Cash 		2.99% -79.10% 74.68% 29.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 30.44%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 31.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 29.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 29.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSCRX % Rank
Industrials 		21.48% 2.46% 37.42% 18.90%
Financial Services 		20.03% 0.00% 35.52% 13.40%
Technology 		14.80% 0.00% 54.70% 41.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.80% 0.99% 47.79% 69.76%
Healthcare 		9.57% 0.00% 26.53% 78.18%
Energy 		6.14% 0.00% 37.72% 49.83%
Real Estate 		4.50% 0.00% 29.43% 79.38%
Consumer Defense 		3.75% 0.00% 18.87% 64.43%
Communication Services 		3.53% 0.00% 14.85% 28.69%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 18.66% 81.10%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 18.58% 34.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSCRX % Rank
US 		92.34% 24.89% 100.00% 82.82%
Non US 		4.67% 0.00% 36.31% 12.93%

LSCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 13.16% 39.83%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 54.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LSCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 1.00% 314.00% 18.53%

LSCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSCRX Category Low Category High LSCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 37.98% 52.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSCRX Category Low Category High LSCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -2.40% 2.49% 69.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gatz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2000

22.35

22.4%

Joe Gatz is a vice president at Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles equity group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund and the Loomis Sayles Small/Mid Cap and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Joe also maintains primary research coverage for several holdings within both strategies, withan emphasis on special situations, as well as industrials, technology and healthcare. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a mid cap value equity portfolio manager, and was promoted to lead the small/extended/mid

Jeffrey Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2012

10.21

10.2%

Jeffrey Schwartz is a vice president and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund, and the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value and Small/Mid Cap Core strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he also maintains primary research coverage for the utilities sector and the transportation industry. Jeff joined Loomis Sayles from Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee, NJ, where he was senior portfolio manager of a small cap strategy from late 2004 until 2012. Prior to Palisade, Jeff managed a small cap fund at Safeco Asset Management in Seattle, WA from 2003 until 2004. From 1992 until 2001, he was a senior portfolio manager and principal at Munder Capital Management in Birmingham, Michigan, most recently co-managing their microcap and small cap portfolios. Jeff earned a BA in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×