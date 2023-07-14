Home
Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
LRSTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.13 -0.14 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LRSCX) Primary C (LSRCX) Inst (LRSYX) Other (LRSPX) Other (LRSFX) Retirement (LRSQX) Retirement (LRSRX) Retirement (LRSSX) Retirement (LRSTX) Retirement (LRSVX) Other (LRSOX)
Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund

LRSTX | Fund

$19.13

$444 M

0.34%

$0.06

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

18.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$444 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund

LRSTX | Fund

$19.13

$444 M

0.34%

$0.06

0.92%

LRSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Hardy

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of small companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LRSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -10.6% 21.3% 5.21%
1 Yr 18.3% -16.4% 28.1% 4.34%
3 Yr 8.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 74.83%
5 Yr -6.1%* -24.5% 42.5% 89.22%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 90.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -36.7% 212.9% 73.39%
2021 5.6% -38.4% 60.6% 79.73%
2020 -0.7% -9.3% 66.8% 76.51%
2019 1.0% -5.9% 7.6% 94.89%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 52.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -12.9% 21.3% 4.77%
1 Yr 18.3% -16.4% 46.4% 4.11%
3 Yr 8.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 74.36%
5 Yr -3.2%* -19.0% 42.5% 75.37%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 90.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -36.7% 212.9% 73.39%
2021 5.6% -38.4% 60.6% 79.73%
2020 -0.7% -7.6% 66.8% 76.51%
2019 1.0% -5.9% 7.6% 94.89%
2018 -2.4% -12.3% -1.2% 9.02%

NAV & Total Return History

LRSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LRSTX Category Low Category High LRSTX % Rank
Net Assets 444 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 51.73%
Number of Holdings 70 10 1551 74.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 M 812 K 2.82 B 47.26%
Weighting of Top 10 22.81% 4.8% 95.7% 32.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MEG Energy Corp 3.03%
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 2.93%
  3. The Bancorp Inc 2.55%
  4. Brightsphere Inve. 2.35%
  5. Customers Bancorp Inc 2.26%
  6. Crane Co 2.23%
  7. BankUnited Inc 2.23%
  8. Avient Corp 2.20%
  9. First BanCorp 2.19%
  10. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LRSTX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 14.38% 100.16% 4.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 24.95%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 23.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 22.54%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 91.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 23.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRSTX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.34% 0.00% 35.71% 67.33%
Industrials 		19.31% 0.65% 48.61% 34.88%
Energy 		13.06% 0.00% 29.42% 11.48%
Technology 		8.71% 0.00% 34.03% 54.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.00% 0.00% 51.62% 86.53%
Healthcare 		7.81% 0.00% 25.76% 27.15%
Real Estate 		7.35% 0.00% 44.41% 52.32%
Consumer Defense 		5.43% 0.00% 13.22% 25.39%
Basic Materials 		4.10% 0.00% 67.30% 70.20%
Communication Services 		3.02% 0.00% 24.90% 35.98%
Utilities 		1.87% 0.00% 13.86% 62.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRSTX % Rank
US 		90.35% 11.42% 100.16% 84.90%
Non US 		9.65% 0.00% 78.53% 5.25%

LRSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LRSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.05% 37.36% 74.67%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 35.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.35% 12.14%

Sales Fees

LRSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LRSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LRSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 7.00% 252.00% 82.54%

LRSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LRSTX Category Low Category High LRSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 7.65% 46.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LRSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LRSTX Category Low Category High LRSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -1.43% 4.13% 57.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LRSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LRSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Hardy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2018

3.65

3.7%

John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

