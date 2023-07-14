Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14.4%
1 yr return
18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$444 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in equity securities of small companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|4.34%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|3.90%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|73.90%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|87.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|91.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|LRSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|72.06%
|2021
|5.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|79.27%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|76.05%
|2019
|1.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|93.92%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|50.88%
|LRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRSOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|444 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|50.65%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|1551
|73.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|101 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|46.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.81%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|31.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRSOX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|3.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|21.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|20.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|18.82%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|90.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|19.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRSOX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.34%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|66.23%
|Industrials
|19.31%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|33.77%
|Energy
|13.06%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|10.38%
|Technology
|8.71%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|53.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.00%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|85.43%
|Healthcare
|7.81%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|26.05%
|Real Estate
|7.35%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|51.21%
|Consumer Defense
|5.43%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|24.28%
|Basic Materials
|4.10%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|69.09%
|Communication Services
|3.02%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|34.88%
|Utilities
|1.87%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|61.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRSOX % Rank
|US
|90.35%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|83.81%
|Non US
|9.65%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|4.16%
|LRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRSOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|42.33%
|LRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRSOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.60%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|36.28%
|LRSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$2.998
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2018
3.65
3.7%
John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
