BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Unconstrained Bond Fund

mutual fund
LROIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.85 -0.07 -0.59%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (LROIX) Primary A (LROAX) Other (LBAFX) Retirement (LBARX) C (LAOCX) Inst (LROSX)
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Unconstrained Bond Fund

LROIX | Fund

$11.85

$518 M

3.79%

$0.45

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$518 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Unconstrained Bond Fund

LROIX | Fund

$11.85

$518 M

3.79%

$0.45

0.97%

LROIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Legg Mason
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hoffman

LROIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -7.2% 18.1% 12.80%
1 Yr 6.1% -18.7% 21.2% 3.66%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 8.50%
5 Yr 0.2%* -29.7% 29.3% 7.39%
10 Yr -0.8%* -27.4% 13.2% 21.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -31.8% 18.4% 11.67%
2021 -1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 74.40%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.16%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 38.82%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 69.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.7% 18.1% 12.38%
1 Yr 6.1% -18.7% 38.5% 3.52%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 8.68%
5 Yr 0.4%* -29.7% 30.1% 6.18%
10 Yr 0.9%* -27.4% 16.4% 15.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -31.8% 18.4% 11.67%
2021 -1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 74.26%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.16%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 39.34%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 1.5% 50.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LROIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LROIX Category Low Category High LROIX % Rank
Net Assets 518 M 100 124 B 55.47%
Number of Holdings 179 2 8175 77.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 329 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 32.56%
Weighting of Top 10 62.96% 4.3% 105.0% 14.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.64093% 17.14%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.63493% 9.60%
  3. The Republic of Korea 1.5% 7.97%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.65493% 6.30%
  5. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 10% 4.97%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.11% 4.91%
  7. South Africa (Republic of) 8.75% 4.27%
  8. Western Asset Prem Instl US Trs Rsv Pref 3.84%
  9. Mexico (United Mexican States) 8% 3.65%
  10. Colombia (Republic of) 6% 3.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LROIX % Rank
Bonds 		87.10% -150.81% 180.51% 55.52%
Convertible Bonds 		7.49% 0.00% 33.50% 6.54%
Cash 		4.71% -261.12% 258.91% 62.65%
Stocks 		0.70% -38.22% 261.12% 33.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 89.83%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 77.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LROIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.18%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 89.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.62%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 87.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 90.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LROIX % Rank
US 		0.70% -40.06% 261.12% 28.49%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 83.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LROIX % Rank
Derivative 		72.98% -0.52% 72.98% 0.73%
Government 		17.20% 0.00% 99.43% 37.08%
Corporate 		6.37% 0.00% 97.25% 86.28%
Securitized 		1.77% 0.00% 99.65% 84.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.70% 0.00% 100.00% 90.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 84.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LROIX % Rank
US 		52.48% -151.11% 194.51% 71.37%
Non US 		34.62% -136.75% 104.82% 20.20%

LROIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 26.65% 62.81%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.29% 61.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.00% 632.00% 49.49%

LROIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LROIX Category Low Category High LROIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.79% 0.00% 15.93% 70.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LROIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LROIX Category Low Category High LROIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -1.55% 11.51% 78.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LROIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

LROIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

David is co-lead portfolio manager for the Firm's Global Fixed Income and related strategies. He joined the Firm in 1995. Previously, David was president of Hoffman Capital, a global financial futures investment firm (1991-1995); head of fixed income investments at Columbus Circle Investors (1983-1990); senior vice president and portfolio manager at INA Capital Management (1979-1982), and fixed income portfolio manager at Provident National Bank (1975-1979).

Jack McIntyre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).

Anujeet Sareen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.

Brian Kloss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).

Tracy Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

