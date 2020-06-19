Jay P. Leupp, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global Real Estate Securities team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management LLC in 2011, Mr. Leupp was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alesco, which he founded in 2005.Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets (“RBC”) from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining RBC, Leupp served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at Robertson Stephens & Co., Inc. From 1991 to 1994, he served as Vice President of the Staubach Company. Jay holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. Jay is a member of the board of directors of Chaminade College Preparatory, Los Angeles; G.W. Williams Company; and United American Bank. He is also a member of the Santa Clara University board of regents; policy board of the Fisher Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Berkeley.