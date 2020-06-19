Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

mutual fund
LREIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.51 -0.35 -2.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LREOX) Primary No Load (TFREX) Inst (LREIX) Inst (TFRIX)
LREIX (Mutual Fund)

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.51 -0.35 -2.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LREOX) Primary No Load (TFREX) Inst (LREIX) Inst (TFRIX)
LREIX (Mutual Fund)

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.51 -0.35 -2.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LREOX) Primary No Load (TFREX) Inst (LREIX) Inst (TFRIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

LREIX | Fund

$16.51

$32.9 M

0.00%

1.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$32.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund

LREIX | Fund

$16.51

$32.9 M

0.00%

1.68%

LREIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Terra Firma Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    379169
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Leupp

Fund Description

LREIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.9% 328.6% 73.23%
1 Yr N/A -35.3% 246.7% 20.83%
3 Yr N/A* -14.0% 46.9% 52.33%
5 Yr -2.5%* -14.6% 23.4% 59.92%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.6% 9.9% 64.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% 76.73%
2021 N/A -3.9% 24.3% 75.86%
2020 -4.5% -14.7% 10.5% 77.47%
2019 3.3% -0.2% 9.4% 69.26%
2018 -2.4% -7.1% 0.8% 59.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -22.8% 328.6% 73.23%
1 Yr N/A -35.3% 246.7% 20.55%
3 Yr N/A* -14.0% 46.9% 52.51%
5 Yr -2.3%* -14.6% 23.4% 63.14%
10 Yr 2.0%* -6.6% 14.1% 42.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% 76.73%
2021 N/A -3.9% 24.3% 75.86%
2020 -4.5% -14.7% 10.5% 77.47%
2019 3.3% -0.2% 9.4% 69.26%
2018 -2.3% -6.8% 0.8% 74.78%

NAV & Total Return History

LREIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LREIX Category Low Category High LREIX % Rank
Net Assets 32.9 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 90.04%
Number of Holdings 29 20 642 92.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.5 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 89.32%
Weighting of Top 10 59.65% 15.9% 99.8% 8.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 11.82%
  2. Equinix Inc 8.97%
  3. Public Storage 5.83%
  4. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 5.63%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc 5.09%
  6. American Tower Corp 4.92%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 4.87%
  8. Healthpeak Properties Inc 4.75%
  9. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.54%
  10. Invitation Homes Inc 4.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LREIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 0.01% 106.94% 61.57%
Cash 		1.56% -98.06% 25.84% 27.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 25.27%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 33.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 15.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 23.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LREIX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.81% 34.46% 100.00% 67.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.19% 0.00% 45.29% 15.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 9.40%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 29.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 15.04%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 10.90%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 21.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 11.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 19.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 9.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 13.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LREIX % Rank
US 		98.44% 0.01% 101.17% 49.11%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 48.75%

LREIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.07% 26.04% 29.14%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 49.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 9.46%

Sales Fees

LREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 51.16%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.11% 380.00% 18.32%

LREIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LREIX Category Low Category High LREIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 85.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LREIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LREIX Category Low Category High LREIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -1.14% 6.05% 91.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LREIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LREIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Leupp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jay P. Leupp, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global Real Estate Securities team. He began working in the investment field in 1994. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management LLC in 2011, Mr. Leupp was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alesco, which he founded in 2005.Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets (“RBC”) from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining RBC, Leupp served as Managing Director of Real Estate Equity Research at Robertson Stephens & Co., Inc. From 1991 to 1994, he served as Vice President of the Staubach Company. Jay holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. Jay is a member of the board of directors of Chaminade College Preparatory, Los Angeles; G.W. Williams Company; and United American Bank. He is also a member of the Santa Clara University board of regents; policy board of the Fisher Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Berkeley.

Christopher Hartung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Christopher Hartung, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on Lazard's Global Real Estate Securities team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2011, Mr. Hartung was Senior Advisor at Grubb & Ellis Alesco Global Advisors, LLC responsible for alternative investment strategies, capital markets, product development and research. He began working in the investment field in 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×