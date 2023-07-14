Bilal Rashid is a Trustee of the Fund, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of OFS Capital Corporation (“OFS Capital”), the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Park Corporate Income, Inc. (“Hancock Park”) and OFS Credit Company, Inc. (“OFS Credit”), President and a Senior Managing Director of the OFS Sub-Adviser, Chief Executive Officer of OFSAM, and a member of OFSAM’s investment and executive committees. Mr. Rashid also serves on the Middle-Market Investment Committee, Broadly Syndicated Investment Committee and Structured Credit Investment Committee of the OFS Sub-Adviser. Prior to joining OFSAM in 2008, Mr. Rashid was a managing director in the global markets and investment banking division at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Rashid has worked in investment banking, debt capital markets and investing as it relates to structured credit and corporate credit since 2000. Over the years, he has advised and arranged financing for investment management companies and commercial finance companies including business development companies. Before joining Merrill Lynch in 2005, he was a vice president at Natixis Capital Markets, which he joined as part of a large team move from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”). Prior to CIBC, he worked as an investment analyst in the project finance area at the International Finance Corporation, which is part of the World Bank. Prior to that, Mr. Rashid was a financial analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Rashid has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Columbia University.