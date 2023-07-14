Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|LQNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|12.00%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|66.02%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|84.69%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|78.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LQNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|12.00%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|61.17%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|82.65%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|77.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LQNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQNIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.6 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|61.54%
|Number of Holdings
|541
|5
|2526
|26.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.57 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|60.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.77%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|91.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LQNIX % Rank
|Cash
|100.34%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|8.65%
|Other
|0.02%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|39.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|73.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|79.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|78.85%
|Stocks
|-0.36%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|74.04%
|LQNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.22%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|32.04%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|32.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|LQNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LQNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LQNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|134.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|46.07%
|LQNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|17.83%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|61.54%
|LQNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LQNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQNIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.99%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|68.93%
|LQNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$1.692
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
