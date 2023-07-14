The fund seeks positive returns unrelated to the broad global market by selecting both long and short positions in equity securities from anywhere in the world while applying measures that attempt to control for risk. The subadviser buys equity securities it considers to be undervalued (“long positions”) and it sells short equity securities it considers to be overvalued (“short positions”). The subadviser uses quantitative models to select long and short position sizes it believes will achieve overall market neutrality, thereby attempting to limit the effects of global stock market movements on overall fund performance. The subadviser views market neutrality to mean that the exposure of the long and short positions should offset one another producing a net equity exposure that is approximately +/- 1% under normal market conditions. Because of the fund’s market neutral strategy, the fund is intended to have returns that are generally independent of the returns and direction of the global stock market, although there can be no assurance that it will achieve that result.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, American depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts, and securities of other investment

companies including exchange-traded funds. As a global fund, the fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world, and under normal market conditions, the fund will invest in or have exposure to at least three countries, which may include the United States. The fund may invest without limit in securities in any country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization.

When deemed appropriate by the subadviser, the fund may enter into various derivative transactions as a principal investment strategy using total return swaps, equity futures, options, warrants, and other similar investments. Derivatives may be used by the fund as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk; as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to provide additional exposure to investment types or market factors; to change the characteristics of the fund’s portfolio; in an attempt to enhance returns; and to manage cash.