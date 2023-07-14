Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2014; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2010; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Senior Manager of American Express from 2004 to 2008; research professional at the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2002 to 2006.