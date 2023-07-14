Home
Trending ETFs

LPWCX (Mutual Fund)

LPWCX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock LifePath® Dynamic 2065 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.49 -0.06 -0.52%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (LPWRX) Primary Inst (LPWIX) A (LPWAX) Retirement (LPWKX) C (LPWCX)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.44 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LPWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Dynamic 2065 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Green

Fund Description

LPWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LPWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% 3.9% 12.9% 36.45%
1 Yr 16.9% 30.7% 65.2% 47.52%
3 Yr 4.9%* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LPWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -3.3% 18.9% 54.69%
2021 3.8% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 3.9% -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LPWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% 3.9% 12.9% 36.45%
1 Yr 16.9% 30.7% 65.2% 47.87%
3 Yr 4.9%* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LPWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -3.3% 18.9% 54.69%
2021 3.8% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 3.9% -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LPWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LPWCX Category Low Category High LPWCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.44 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 70.70%
Number of Holdings 31 4 494 25.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.62 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 67.03%
Weighting of Top 10 99.68% 38.0% 100.0% 25.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  2. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  3. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  4. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  5. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  6. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  7. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  8. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  9. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%
  10. MIP Active Stock Master 53.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LPWCX % Rank
Stocks 		85.40% 65.98% 98.58% 91.01%
Cash 		14.31% -86.71% 14.73% 4.90%
Bonds 		1.15% 0.00% 92.61% 95.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 0.77% 85.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 97.28%
Other 		-0.89% -0.07% 13.26% 31.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPWCX % Rank
Technology 		17.35% 14.77% 21.46% 97.82%
Financial Services 		16.30% 12.29% 18.11% 38.42%
Healthcare 		10.06% 8.82% 15.72% 98.64%
Industrials 		10.02% 9.57% 15.26% 15.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.00% 9.27% 14.12% 53.41%
Real Estate 		9.41% 1.82% 9.04% 2.72%
Basic Materials 		6.69% 2.40% 5.65% 1.91%
Consumer Defense 		6.17% 4.55% 11.70% 56.40%
Communication Services 		6.12% 6.12% 11.04% 78.75%
Energy 		4.95% 1.87% 4.03% 11.44%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.55% 4.39% 90.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPWCX % Rank
Non US 		49.60% 18.37% 51.41% 1.36%
US 		35.80% 34.23% 75.57% 98.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPWCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.55% 1.23% 99.01% 1.63%
Corporate 		2.87% 0.08% 63.17% 96.73%
Government 		2.13% 0.00% 72.52% 97.00%
Securitized 		2.04% 0.00% 29.24% 79.56%
Derivative 		0.37% 0.00% 31.93% 56.95%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 4.01% 54.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPWCX % Rank
US 		1.07% -0.24% 50.12% 92.64%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 42.49% 92.64%

LPWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LPWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.47% 0.02% 35.30% 18.77%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 0.94% 69.09%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.86%
Administrative Fee 0.29% 0.01% 0.30% 100.00%

Sales Fees

LPWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 75.00%

Trading Fees

LPWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LPWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 3.00% 208.00% 77.15%

LPWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LPWCX Category Low Category High LPWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 1.44% 72.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LPWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LPWCX Category Low Category High LPWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -0.04% 8.75% 97.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LPWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LPWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006

Christopher Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2014; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2010; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Senior Manager of American Express from 2004 to 2008; research professional at the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

