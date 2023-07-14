Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MetLife Core Plus Fund

mutual fund
LPCYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.8 -0.03 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LPCIX) Primary Retirement (LPCYX)
LPCYX (Mutual Fund)

MetLife Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.8 -0.03 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LPCIX) Primary Retirement (LPCYX)
LPCYX (Mutual Fund)

MetLife Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.8 -0.03 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LPCIX) Primary Retirement (LPCYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MetLife Core Plus Fund

LPCYX | Fund

$7.80

$341 M

3.90%

$0.30

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$341 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 463.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MetLife Core Plus Fund

LPCYX | Fund

$7.80

$341 M

3.90%

$0.30

0.64%

LPCYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MetLife Core Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Logan Circle Partners
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    1
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Moses

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a portfolio of investment grade, U.S. fixed income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in any combination of high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) and non-U.S. fixed income securities, including emerging market bonds. The Adviser considers high yield bonds to be those rated below BBB- or Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser.

The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. corporate, government, mortgage-backed and asset-backed fixed income securities and privately issued securities (e.g., Rule 144A securities), but may also invest in U.S. Treasury interest rate futures, forward currency contracts and credit default swaps. The Fund may use U.S. Treasury interest-rate futures for hedging purposes, primarily to assist in the risk management and liquidity of the Fund. The Fund may also use forward currency contracts for currency hedging and credit default swaps to gain exposure that is not available in the cash bond market.

The Fund may also participate in “to-be-announced” transactions (“TBA Transactions”). A TBA Transaction is a method of trading mortgage-backed securities where the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price at the time the contract is entered into but the mortgage-backed securities are delivered in the future, generally 30 days later. The actual pools of mortgage-backed securities delivered in a TBA Transaction typically are not determined until two days prior to the settlement date. Instead of receiving the pools, however, the Fund may participate in rolling TBA Transactions, which may significantly increase the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.

The Adviser believes that the fixed income markets are efficient with respect to interest rate risk, but that bond markets regularly misprice securities that are exposed to credit, prepayment and liquidity risks. The Adviser seeks to exploit these inefficiencies by focusing on security and sector selection, and de-emphasizing duration management. The Adviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to constructing the Fund’s portfolio, leveraging its in-house credit research capabilities to determine the relative value of each fixed income security purchased by the Fund. The Adviser believes that proprietary, bottom-up, fundamental credit and structured products research, coupled with active trading is the best technique to identify the relative value of the individual securities and market sectors.

Read More

LPCYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LPCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 75.12%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 93.30%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 73.70%
5 Yr -4.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 96.08%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LPCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -34.7% 131.9% 83.37%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 10.21%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 93.46%
2019 -0.4% -0.4% 5.8% 100.00%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 39.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LPCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 74.16%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 89.76%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 73.54%
5 Yr -4.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 96.23%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LPCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -34.7% 131.9% 83.37%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 10.32%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 93.46%
2019 -0.4% -0.4% 5.8% 100.00%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 10.99%

NAV & Total Return History

LPCYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LPCYX Category Low Category High LPCYX % Rank
Net Assets 341 M 2.88 M 287 B 72.40%
Number of Holdings 452 1 17234 66.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M -106 M 27.6 B 69.14%
Weighting of Top 10 27.26% 3.7% 123.9% 47.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 6.88%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 5.54%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 5.49%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.19%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 4.13%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.05%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.54%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 3.51%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.16%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LPCYX % Rank
Bonds 		88.32% 3.97% 268.18% 85.88%
Cash 		10.24% -181.13% 95.99% 13.11%
Convertible Bonds 		1.44% 0.00% 7.93% 49.95%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 81.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 86.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 73.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPCYX % Rank
Securitized 		39.24% 0.00% 98.40% 25.27%
Government 		26.64% 0.00% 86.23% 44.36%
Corporate 		23.60% 0.00% 100.00% 76.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.24% 0.00% 95.99% 18.71%
Municipal 		0.28% 0.00% 100.00% 57.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 82.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LPCYX % Rank
US 		80.46% 3.63% 210.09% 75.41%
Non US 		7.86% -6.54% 58.09% 56.51%

LPCYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LPCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 20.64% 54.90%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 68.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 57.64%

Sales Fees

LPCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LPCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LPCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 463.00% 2.00% 493.39% 93.99%

LPCYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LPCYX Category Low Category High LPCYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.90% 0.00% 10.82% 90.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LPCYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LPCYX Category Low Category High LPCYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -1.28% 8.97% 53.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LPCYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LPCYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Moses

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Scott J. Moses, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Head of Emerging Market Debt team for MetLife Investment Management's (MIM) Public Fixed Income business unit. He is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt strategy. Moses joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP). He served as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Market Debt and Multi-Sector strategies at LCP. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was the head of the emerging markets fixed income team at Delaware Investments, responsible for the implementation of both credit and emerging market strategies in total return portfolios. He began his career at Delaware Investments as a research analyst. Mr. Moses received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Washington and Lee University.

Andrew Kronschnabel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×