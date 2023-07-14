• "Market Trend" Strategy

• "Fixed Income" Strategy

The Market Trend strategy is a macro-oriented quantitative strategy that employs various investment techniques to select long and short positions in the global futures and foreign exchange markets. These techniques are designed to produce attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low correlation to traditional asset classes. The Market Trend strategy is a quantitative trading system driven by trend-following models. The program signals buy and sell orders based on a number of factors, including price, volatility, and length of time a position has been held in the portfolio, and employs sophisticated techniques to gradually enter and exit positions over the course of a trend in order to maximize profit opportunities. It is expected that the average holding period of instruments traded pursuant to the Market Trend strategy will be approximately 50 days; however, that average may differ depending on various factors and the program will make daily adjustments to positions based on both price activity and market volatility. The program trades a broad range of markets, including global interest rates, foreign exchange, global stock indices and commodities. LoCorr Fund Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), delegates management of the Fund's Market Trend strategy portfolio to a sub-adviser, Graham Capital Management, L.P. ("GCM").

The Fund will execute a portion of its Market Trend strategy by directly investing in the Fund or by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"). The Fund and the Subsidiary will invest the majority of its assets in futures contracts and other investments (short to medium term investment grade securities) intended to serve as margin or collateral for futures positions. The Subsidiary is managed by the Adviser and sub-advised by GCM and is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

The Fixed Income strategy is designed to generate interest income and preserve principal by investing primarily in investment grade securities including: (1) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (2) securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, their political subdivisions or agencies or instrumentalities, (3) bonds, notes, or similar debt obligations issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or special-purpose entities backed by corporate debt obligations, (4) U.S. asset-backed securities ("ABS"), (5) U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), (6) U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"), (7) interest rate-related futures contracts, (8) interest rate-related or credit default swap contracts and (9) money market funds. The Fund defines investment grade fixed income securities as those that are rated, at the time purchased, in the top four categories by a rating agency such as Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") or Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P"), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality. However, the fixed income portion of the Fund's portfolio will be invested without restriction as to individual issuer country, type of entity, or capitalization. Futures and swap contracts are used for hedging purposes and as substitutes for fixed income securities. The Fund's Adviser delegates management of the Fund's Fixed Income strategy portfolio to a sub-adviser, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC ("Nuveen").

The Adviser anticipates that, based upon its analysis of long-term historical returns and volatility of various asset classes, the Fund will allocate approximately 25% of its assets to the Market Trend strategy and approximately 75% of its assets to the Fixed Income strategy. However, as market conditions change the portion allocated may be higher or lower.

The Fund seeks to achieve its secondary investment objective primarily by (1) diversifying the Market Trend strategy investments among financial instruments that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to each other or the equity markets and (2) by selecting Fixed Income strategy investments that are short-term to medium-term interest income-generating securities (those with maturities or average lives of less than 10 years) that are expected to be less volatile than the equity

markets in general and that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to the equity markets or the Market Trend strategy.

The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other Funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of LoCorr Investment Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that permits the Adviser, with Board of Trustees approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of an additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund and the Subsidiary are each a "commodity pool" under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act and the Adviser is a "commodity pool operator" registered with and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). As a result, additional CFTC-mandated disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping obligations apply with respect to the Fund and the Subsidiary under CFTC and SEC harmonized regulations.

ADVISER'S INVESTMENT PROCESS

The Adviser will pursue the Fund's investment objectives, in part, by utilizing its sub-adviser selection and risk management process.

• Sub-adviser Selection . The Adviser selects sub-advisers it believes can successfully execute the Fund's overall investment strategies. The Adviser also monitors and evaluates the performance of the sub-advisers and implements procedures to ensure each sub-adviser complies with the Fund's investment policies and restrictions.

• Risk Management . The Adviser manages the expected volatility of the Fund's returns by monitoring the interaction and correlation of the returns between the Market Trend and Fixed Income strategies. Using this risk management process, the Adviser believes the Fund's returns, over time, will not be highly correlated to the equity markets and will provide the potential for reducing volatility in investors' portfolios.

SUB-ADVISERS' INVESTMENT PROCESS

Graham Capital Management, L.P.

GCM executes the Market Trend strategy by employing macro-oriented quantitative investment techniques to select long and short positions in the global futures and foreign exchange markets These techniques are designed to produce attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low correlation to traditional asset classes. Futures contracts and foreign exchange forward contracts have leverage inherent in their terms as the Fund need only post a margin deposit and does not have to pay the full price of the contract.

The Market Trend strategy is based on a quantitative investment program that has its origins in GCM’s trend-following trading systems, dating as far back as 1995. Such systems generally are based on computerized mathematical models and can rely both on technical (i.e., historic price and volume data) and fundamental (i.e., general economic, interest rate and industrial production data) information as the basis for their trading decisions. GCM’s trend systems are designed to participate selectively in potential profit opportunities that can occur during periods of price trends in a diverse number of U.S. and international markets. The trend systems establish positions in markets where the price action of a particular market signals the computerized systems used by GCM that a potential trend in prices is occurring. The trend systems are designed to analyze, mathematically, the recent trading characteristics of each market and statistically compare such characteristics to the historical trading patterns of the particular market. The trend systems also employ proprietary risk management and trade filter strategies that seek to benefit from sustained price trends while reducing risk and volatility exposure. Positions are adjusted to reflect changes in prices and trends and to manage risk.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC

Nuveen executes the Fixed Income strategy by selecting securities using a "top-down" approach that begins with the formulation of its general economic outlook. Following this, various sectors and industries are analyzed and selected for investment. Finally, Nuveen selects individual securities within these sectors or industries that it believes have above peer-group expected yield, potential for capital preservation or appreciation. Nuveen also selects futures and swaps to hedge interest rate and credit risks and as substitutes for securities when it believes derivatives provide a better return profile or when specific securities are temporarily unavailable. Nuveen sells securities and derivatives to adjust interest rate risk, adjust credit risk, when a price target is reached, or when a security's or derivative's price outlook is deteriorating.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by allocating its assets using two principal strategies: