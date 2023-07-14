Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$428 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 258.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a variety of fixed income securities. The Fund invests in investment grade debt securities, but also may invest up to 35% of its net assets in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds). High-yield debt securities are debt securities that are rated BB/Ba or lower by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. High-yield debt securities typically pay a higher yield than investment grade debt securities, but present greater risks. The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by non-U.S. entities but denominated in U.S. dollars, and securities issued by non-U.S. entities and denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund’s investments in the securities of foreign issuers may include investments in and/or tied economically to emerging markets.
The Fund generally may invest in the following types of debt securities:
·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities;
·corporate debt securities;
·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), mortgage dollar rolls, and stripped mortgage-backed securities (“SMBS”);
·inflation-linked investments;
·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); and
·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in floating or adjustable rate loans.
The Fund may invest in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are U.S. Government bonds whose principal automatically is adjusted for inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”), and other inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.
The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average duration range within two years of the bond market’s duration as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (which was approximately 6.63 years as of February 25, 2022). The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.
The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.
The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic
conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LOPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|78.47%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|61.53%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|29.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|77.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LOPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|75.83%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|11.85%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.47%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|46.75%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|87.47%
|Period
|LOPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|58.18%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|57.89%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|29.50%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|78.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LOPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|80.92%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|11.95%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.47%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|49.28%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|88.89%
|LOPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|428 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|68.27%
|Number of Holdings
|539
|1
|17234
|57.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|68.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.24%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|44.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.61%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|72.62%
|Cash
|5.31%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|28.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.94%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|32.88%
|Stocks
|0.14%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|13.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|46.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|25.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPLX % Rank
|US
|0.14%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|11.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|23.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Corporate
|45.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.43%
|Securitized
|25.09%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|67.31%
|Government
|24.12%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|50.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.33%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|41.08%
|Municipal
|0.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|45.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPLX % Rank
|US
|78.15%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|81.58%
|Non US
|14.46%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|19.09%
|LOPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|80.92%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|20.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|10.02%
|LOPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LOPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LOPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|258.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|79.82%
|LOPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|15.33%
|LOPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LOPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.32%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|15.25%
|LOPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2015
6.48
6.5%
Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2015
6.48
6.5%
Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2015
6.48
6.5%
Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Ms. Traub is the lead portfolio manager of the emerging market currencies strategy and director of currency management. Ms. Traub joined Lord Abbett in 2007, and was named Partner in 2012. Her prior experience includes: Research Economist at Princeton Economics Group; Research at the National Bureau of Economic Research; Research Assistant at Rutgers University; and Capital Markets Assistant at The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Ms. Traub received a BA from the University of Chicago, an MA and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Castle joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Mr. Castle was formerly Vice President at Credit Suisse from 2013 to 2015 and Assistant Vice President at AllianceBernstein from 2008 to 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Harris Trifon is responsible for contributing to the management of Lord Abbett’s taxable-fixed income strategies with a focus on real estate debt. Mr. Trifon joined Lord Abbett in 2021. His previous experience includes serving as Co-Head of Mortgage and Consumer Credit at Western Asset Management; Director of Fixed Income Research, Global Head of CRE Debt at Deutsche Bank; and Director of Structured Finance at Standard & Poors. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2000. Mr. Trifon is on the boards of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council and the University of Florida’s Bergstrom Center for Real Estate, and was voted on the Institutional Investor All-Star list for two years prior to moving to the buy-side. He earned a BA in economics from the University of Florida and an MS in real estate from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
