The Advisor uses a disciplined approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it believes are undervalued and have prospects for continued consistent growth. The Advisor uses fundamental analysis of financial statements to select stocks of issuers that generally have low price/earnings and price/book ratios as well as strong balance sheet ratios and high and/or stable dividend yields.

The Fund invests primarily in large, well-recognized companies. Currently, the Advisor expects the Fund’s portfolio to hold at least 20% of the stocks comprising the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) 100 Index, a capitalization-weighted index of 100 stocks from a broad range of industries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 85% of its total assets in equity securities, consisting of common stocks and other securities which have the characteristics of common stocks, including, but not limited to, convertible securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), rights and warrants.