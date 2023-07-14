Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Income Fund

LOGVX | Fund

$2.41

$2.74 B

5.17%

$0.12

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$2.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LOGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Lee

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities of various types. Such investments include:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers;

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities;

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities; and

·inflation-linked investments.

The Fund may invest in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are U.S. Government bonds whose principal automatically is adjusted for inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”), and other inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in any one or a combination of the following types of fixed income securities and other instruments:

·high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds);

·debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in foreign currencies, including securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations;

·convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks; and

·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The investment grade and high-yield debt securities described above may include mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets. The Fund will not invest more than

25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team applies proprietary filters to this analysis to determine security selection, sector exposure, and term structure. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LOGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -27.3% 2.9% 56.87%
1 Yr -3.6% -14.9% 190.9% 86.05%
3 Yr -6.2%* -13.1% 32.9% 42.79%
5 Yr -2.7%* -10.4% 21.9% 77.84%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 18.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -26.5% 144.0% 60.87%
2021 -1.7% -15.7% 13.1% 38.46%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 69.95%
2019 2.1% -3.3% 4.1% 83.25%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 67.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -27.3% 2.9% 30.53%
1 Yr -3.6% -15.9% 190.9% 76.36%
3 Yr -6.2%* -13.1% 32.9% 44.98%
5 Yr -2.7%* -10.4% 21.9% 78.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 16.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -26.5% 144.0% 65.22%
2021 -1.7% -15.7% 13.1% 38.46%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 69.95%
2019 2.1% -3.3% 4.1% 84.29%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 76.92%

NAV & Total Return History

LOGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOGVX Category Low Category High LOGVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.74 B 2.7 M 44.4 B 19.21%
Number of Holdings 358 5 9191 43.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 467 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 13.26%
Weighting of Top 10 17.14% 1.8% 100.0% 54.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 6.44%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 4.77%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 2.38% 4.71%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.50%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.63% 4.32%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.90%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.63% 3.56%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 3.31%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.21%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGVX % Rank
Bonds 		96.44% 15.65% 141.47% 39.02%
Convertible Bonds 		3.16% 0.00% 78.47% 56.82%
Cash 		0.40% -49.09% 10.75% 54.92%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 76.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 79.92%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 71.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGVX % Rank
Corporate 		73.60% 41.80% 100.00% 90.91%
Securitized 		14.66% 0.00% 23.18% 3.79%
Government 		10.87% 0.00% 25.63% 18.94%
Municipal 		0.44% 0.00% 3.62% 23.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.42% 0.00% 11.30% 66.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 77.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGVX % Rank
US 		77.26% 15.65% 108.09% 59.47%
Non US 		19.18% 0.00% 47.05% 31.44%

LOGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 5.60% 60.31%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.35% 54.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.02% 0.45% 17.44%

Sales Fees

LOGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LOGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LOGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 0.00% 259.00% 72.00%

LOGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOGVX Category Low Category High LOGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.17% 0.00% 7.33% 11.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOGVX Category Low Category High LOGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.79% 0.38% 7.58% 14.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LOGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 02, 1997

24.76

24.8%

Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 1998

24.41

24.4%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Kewjin Yuoh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Yoana Koleva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ms. Koleva joined Lord Abbett in 2011.

Eric Kang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

