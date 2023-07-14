Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.5%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$55.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences. These “health science” companies include pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals, other health-care services, and biotechnological researchers and developers. The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in companies doing business in the health science industry, but will regularly invest in health science companies well in excess of this amount. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund, as further described below.
The Adviser identifies what it believes to be the most attractive areas within health science and then narrows its search to individual stocks, paying particular attention to companies who are well-positioned to take advantage of technological advances, innovative changes and demographic trends affecting the health science industry. The Adviser’s stock selection process is based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of individual companies’ fundamentals such as valuation, earnings growth potential, competitive advantages and the quality of corporate management. The Fund generally invests in large and medium capitalization companies, but can invest in companies of any size.
The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.
The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of health science companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
|Period
|LOGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.5%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|92.68%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|68.29%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|16.03%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|48.55%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|59.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|LOGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.2%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|1.31%
|2021
|4.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|22.22%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|97.30%
|2019
|4.2%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|74.24%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|87.30%
|Period
|LOGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.5%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|77.44%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|61.21%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-21.3%
|17.8%
|21.71%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-15.0%
|16.9%
|32.33%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|46.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|LOGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.2%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|1.31%
|2021
|4.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|22.22%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|97.30%
|2019
|4.2%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|74.24%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|42.06%
|LOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.3 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|77.44%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|25
|473
|95.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.5 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|78.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.13%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|44.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.30%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|57.50%
|Cash
|1.70%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|36.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|88.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|83.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|88.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|88.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|40.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|87.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|89.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|88.13%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|88.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|86.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|88.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|88.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|91.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGSX % Rank
|US
|90.93%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|24.38%
|Non US
|7.37%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|72.50%
|LOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|51.25%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|62.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|32.14%
|LOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|13.67%
|LOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|88.48%
|LOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|29.94%
|LOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2019
3.37
3.4%
James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2019
3.37
3.4%
Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
