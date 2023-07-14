The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences. These “health science” companies include pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals, other health-care services, and biotechnological researchers and developers. The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in companies doing business in the health science industry, but will regularly invest in health science companies well in excess of this amount. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund, as further described below.

The Adviser identifies what it believes to be the most attractive areas within health science and then narrows its search to individual stocks, paying particular attention to companies who are well-positioned to take advantage of technological advances, innovative changes and demographic trends affecting the health science industry. The Adviser’s stock selection process is based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of individual companies’ fundamentals such as valuation, earnings growth potential, competitive advantages and the quality of corporate management. The Fund generally invests in large and medium capitalization companies, but can invest in companies of any size.

The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of health science companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.