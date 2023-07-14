Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Live Oak Health Sciences Fund

mutual fund
LOGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.64 +0.17 +0.83%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LOGSX) Primary
LOGSX (Mutual Fund)

Live Oak Health Sciences Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.64 +0.17 +0.83%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LOGSX) Primary
LOGSX (Mutual Fund)

Live Oak Health Sciences Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.64 +0.17 +0.83%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (LOGSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Live Oak Health Sciences Fund

LOGSX | Fund

$20.64

$55.3 M

0.34%

$0.07

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.5%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$55.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Live Oak Health Sciences Fund

LOGSX | Fund

$20.64

$55.3 M

0.34%

$0.07

1.00%

LOGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Live Oak Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oelschlager

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences. These “health science” companies include pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals, other health-care services, and biotechnological researchers and developers. The Fund has adopted a policy to concentrate its investments (invest at least 25% of its assets) in companies doing business in the health science industry, but will regularly invest in health science companies well in excess of this amount. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund, as further described below.

The Adviser identifies what it believes to be the most attractive areas within health science and then narrows its search to individual stocks, paying particular attention to companies who are well-positioned to take advantage of technological advances, innovative changes and demographic trends affecting the health science industry. The Adviser’s stock selection process is based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of individual companies’ fundamentals such as valuation, earnings growth potential, competitive advantages and the quality of corporate management. The Fund generally invests in large and medium capitalization companies, but can invest in companies of any size.

The Adviser invests with a long-term focus and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of health science companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

LOGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -11.3% 31.3% 92.68%
1 Yr 1.7% -23.6% 34.8% 68.29%
3 Yr 2.0%* -21.3% 15.7% 16.03%
5 Yr 0.5%* -15.0% 12.1% 48.55%
10 Yr 1.7%* -6.2% 16.0% 59.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.2% -53.9% 5.0% 1.31%
2021 4.8% -22.3% 12.3% 22.22%
2020 -0.4% -4.7% 41.4% 97.30%
2019 4.2% -10.2% 13.1% 74.24%
2018 -3.4% -5.7% 16.7% 87.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -50.0% 21.6% 77.44%
1 Yr 1.7% -60.2% 34.8% 61.21%
3 Yr 2.0%* -21.3% 17.8% 21.71%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 32.33%
10 Yr 7.1%* -6.2% 18.5% 46.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.2% -53.9% 5.0% 1.31%
2021 4.8% -22.3% 12.3% 22.22%
2020 -0.4% -4.7% 41.4% 97.30%
2019 4.2% -10.2% 13.1% 74.24%
2018 -0.8% -5.7% 16.7% 42.06%

NAV & Total Return History

LOGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOGSX Category Low Category High LOGSX % Rank
Net Assets 55.3 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 77.44%
Number of Holdings 32 25 473 95.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.5 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 78.13%
Weighting of Top 10 47.13% 12.3% 80.8% 44.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 7.08%
  2. McKesson Corp 6.65%
  3. Cigna Corp 5.32%
  4. Anthem Inc 4.73%
  5. Alcon Inc 4.54%
  6. Gilead Sciences Inc 4.42%
  7. Amgen Inc 4.41%
  8. United Therapeutics Corp 4.36%
  9. Biogen Inc 4.14%
  10. AmerisourceBergen Corp 3.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 85.37% 106.13% 57.50%
Cash 		1.70% -0.04% 9.01% 36.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 88.13%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 83.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 88.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 88.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGSX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 40.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.25%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 87.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 89.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 88.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 88.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 86.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 88.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 88.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 91.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGSX % Rank
US 		90.93% 53.67% 104.41% 24.38%
Non US 		7.37% 0.00% 45.40% 72.50%

LOGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.08% 33.47% 51.25%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.03% 1.25% 62.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 32.14%

Sales Fees

LOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 238.00% 13.67%

LOGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOGSX Category Low Category High LOGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 2.01% 88.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOGSX Category Low Category High LOGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.54% 1.85% 29.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LOGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×