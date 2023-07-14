Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$411 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.21%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LOGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Scharf Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Scharf Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1326992
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Krawez

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Scharf Fund primarily invests in equity securities that the Adviser believes have significantly more appreciation potential than downside risk over the long term. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock of companies of all size market capitalizations, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers listed on foreign exchanges (excluding depositary receipts), including up to 25% of its total assets in issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may invest without limit in depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in non-money market investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities.
In general, the Adviser utilizes five key elements in its equity investment philosophy: low valuation, discount to fair value, investment flexibility, focus and long-term perspective. Through a proprietary screening process, the Adviser seeks to identify investments with low valuations combined with growing earnings, cash flow and/or book value which the Adviser describes as “growth stocks at value prices.” The Scharf Fund may also invest in “special situations,” which may occur when the securities of a company are affected by circumstances, including, but not limited to, hidden assets (i.e., assets that may be undervalued on a company’s balance sheet or otherwise difficult to value and therefore not properly reflected in the company’s share price), spinoffs, liquidations, reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, management changes and technological changes.
In addition, the Scharf Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, those of domestic and foreign governments, government agencies, inflation-protected securities, asset-backed securities, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), money market instruments, convertible securities, bank debt, limited partnerships, municipalities and companies across a wide range of industries, market capitalizations and maturities and may include those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”). The types of asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage-backed securities.
The Scharf Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents, and high-quality, short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds and money market instruments due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities or for temporary defensive purposes.
When selling securities, the Adviser considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities that it believes no longer have sufficient upside potential.
Read More

LOGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -13.6% 215.2% 16.33%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 53.65%
3 Yr 4.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.53%
5 Yr 2.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 32.61%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 50.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.32%
2021 5.0% -25.3% 25.5% 74.31%
2020 2.9% -8.4% 56.7% 7.39%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 76.33%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 18.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -13.6% 215.2% 15.10%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 51.57%
3 Yr 4.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.86%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 27.09%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 47.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.32%
2021 5.0% -25.3% 25.5% 74.31%
2020 2.9% -8.4% 56.7% 7.39%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 76.42%
2018 -1.2% -8.9% 3.3% 11.89%

NAV & Total Return History

LOGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOGRX Category Low Category High LOGRX % Rank
Net Assets 411 M 1 M 151 B 66.72%
Number of Holdings 30 2 1727 96.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 224 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 54.01%
Weighting of Top 10 54.02% 5.0% 99.2% 3.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.44%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 7.26%
  3. McKesson Corp 7.06%
  4. CVS Health Corp 5.33%
  5. Markel Corp 5.06%
  6. Kansas City Southern 4.84%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 4.72%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 28.02% 125.26% 80.07%
Cash 		3.40% -88.20% 71.98% 18.69%
Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 80.18% 4.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 27.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 21.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 22.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGRX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.69% 0.00% 30.08% 1.58%
Technology 		22.17% 0.00% 54.02% 4.74%
Financial Services 		12.81% 0.00% 58.05% 91.77%
Industrials 		10.19% 0.00% 42.76% 65.50%
Communication Services 		8.96% 0.00% 26.58% 8.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.53% 0.00% 22.74% 18.45%
Consumer Defense 		6.58% 0.00% 34.10% 75.06%
Energy 		4.07% 0.00% 54.00% 84.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 91.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 86.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 93.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGRX % Rank
US 		80.34% 24.51% 121.23% 91.48%
Non US 		15.86% 0.00% 41.42% 7.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		89.56% 0.00% 100.00% 85.69%
Government 		10.44% 0.00% 100.00% 1.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 21.16%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 19.42%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 19.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGRX % Rank
US 		0.40% 0.00% 63.04% 4.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 20.10%

LOGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.04% 45.41% 29.10%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.50% 90.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LOGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LOGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 22.22%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LOGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.21% 0.00% 488.00% 42.34%

LOGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOGRX Category Low Category High LOGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 41.90% 67.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOGRX Category Low Category High LOGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.51% 4.28% 89.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LOGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Krawez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Krawez began his career more than 20 years ago with Smith Barney in San Francisco and later moved to their investment banking division in New York City where he was ranked as a top-rated analyst focusing on health care. Prior to joining Scharf Investments, Mr. Krawez was a Partner and head of research for Belden and Associates Investment Counsel where he managed a successful large blend portfolio. He has also held research analyst positions at Dodge & Cox, Telegraph Hill Investment Counsel, and SC Fundamental, a successful value oriented hedge fund. Mr. Krawez earned both a BS with honors in Business Administration and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. While at UC Berkeley he worked for Professor Yellen, the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Krawez is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.

Eric Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Eric Lynch is Managing Director and an investment committee member. He manages the firm's institutional investment team and handles new business development. He holds responsibility for new idea generation, research, analysis and valuation. Prior to joining Scharf Investments, Mr. Lynch contributed research to Scharf Investments while he ran his own registered investment advisory firm, Lynch Capital Management, LLC. Prior to founding Lynch Capital Management, he was Co-Chief Operating Officer, Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Polen Capital Management, a top-performing money manager. As Co-Chief Operating Officer, he led the firm’s institutional channel. Prior to his investment career, Mr. Lynch spent several years as a management consultant to Fortune 500 companies with Accenture and Price Waterhouse-Japan. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Concentration in Japanese. Mr. Lynch earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Gabe Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Gabe Houston serves as a Senior Research Analyst and an investment committee member. He is responsible for new idea generation, research, analysis and valuation. Mr. Houston joined Scharf Investments in May 2006. Mr. Houston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Mr. Houston has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

