Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$53.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.3%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.67%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LOGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|66.76%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|60.24%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|20.35%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|22.44%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|19.58%
* Annualized
|LOGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.1 M
|658 K
|207 B
|88.39%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|15351
|47.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.4 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|89.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.25%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|53.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Stocks
|72.90%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|2.59%
|Bonds
|14.81%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|96.18%
|Other
|5.14%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|6.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.61%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|6.28%
|Cash
|3.55%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|53.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.16%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|0.55%
|Technology
|21.64%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|32.69%
|Financial Services
|12.21%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|82.22%
|Industrials
|9.70%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|57.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.75%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|68.81%
|Communication Services
|8.34%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|28.18%
|Consumer Defense
|6.21%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|65.12%
|Energy
|3.83%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|73.46%
|Real Estate
|2.74%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|63.89%
|Utilities
|1.42%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|84.27%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|98.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGOX % Rank
|US
|60.32%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|11.87%
|Non US
|12.58%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|45.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.82%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|20.19%
|Government
|21.04%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|66.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.16%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|32.20%
|Municipal
|13.99%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|0.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|85.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|97.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOGOX % Rank
|US
|14.49%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|95.09%
|Non US
|0.32%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|91.27%
|LOGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|17.57%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|95.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|LOGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LOGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.58%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LOGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.67%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|34.56%
|LOGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|93.25%
|LOGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LOGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|69.83%
|LOGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.489
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Gabe Houston serves as a Senior Research Analyst and an investment committee member. He is responsible for new idea generation, research, analysis and valuation. Mr. Houston joined Scharf Investments in May 2006. Mr. Houston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Mr. Houston has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Krawez began his career more than 20 years ago with Smith Barney in San Francisco and later moved to their investment banking division in New York City where he was ranked as a top-rated analyst focusing on health care. Prior to joining Scharf Investments, Mr. Krawez was a Partner and head of research for Belden and Associates Investment Counsel where he managed a successful large blend portfolio. He has also held research analyst positions at Dodge & Cox, Telegraph Hill Investment Counsel, and SC Fundamental, a successful value oriented hedge fund. Mr. Krawez earned both a BS with honors in Business Administration and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. While at UC Berkeley he worked for Professor Yellen, the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Krawez is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
