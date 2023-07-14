Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Scharf Multi-Asset Opportunity Fund

LOGOX | Fund

$35.10

$53.1 M

0.63%

$0.22

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$53.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.67%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LOGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Scharf Multi-Asset Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Scharf Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1177809
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gabe Houston

Fund Description

The Multi-Asset Fund invests in a mix of equity securities and fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates between 50% and 75% of its total assets to equity securities. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock of companies of all size market capitalizations, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers listed foreign exchanges (excluding depositary receipts), including up to 25% of its total assets in issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may invest without limit in depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in non-money market investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in Rule 144A securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Multi-Asset Fund allocates between 25% and 50% of its total assets to fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, those of domestic and foreign governments, government agencies, foreign corporate bonds, inflation-protected securities, asset-backed securities, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), money-market instruments, convertible securities, bank debt, limited partnerships, municipalities and companies across a wide range of industries, market capitalizations and maturities, and may include, with respect to up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets, those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”). The types of asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage-backed securities.
In general, the Adviser utilizes five key elements in its equity investment philosophy: low valuation, discount to fair value, investment flexibility, focus and long-term perspective. Through a proprietary screening process, the Adviser seeks to identify equity securities with low valuations combined with growing earnings, cash flow and/or book value which the Adviser describes as “growth stocks at value prices.” The Multi-Asset Fund may also invest in “special situations,” which may occur when the securities of a company are affected by circumstances, including, but not limited to, hidden assets (i.e., assets that may be undervalued on a company’s balance sheet or otherwise difficult to value and therefore not properly reflected in the company’s share price), spinoffs, liquidations, reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, management changes and technological changes. The Adviser seeks to identify fixed-income investments with favorable risk-reward characteristics. In screening for suitable investments, the Adviser considers many factors, including yield-to-maturity, credit quality, liquidity, call risk, duration risk, and capital appreciation potential.
The Multi-Asset Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents, and high-quality, short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds and money market instruments due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities or for temporary defensive purposes.
When selling securities, the Adviser considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities that it believes no longer have sufficient upside potential.
Read More

LOGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -8.3% 18.1% 66.76%
1 Yr 3.5% -13.3% 143.9% 60.24%
3 Yr 2.0%* -8.0% 25.9% 20.35%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 22.44%
10 Yr 2.9%* -6.1% 9.1% 19.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -34.7% 92.4% 9.64%
2021 2.7% -6.1% 19.5% 47.92%
2020 2.4% -7.5% 11.8% 49.25%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 66.82%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 26.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -11.9% 18.1% 66.35%
1 Yr 3.5% -13.3% 143.9% 59.95%
3 Yr 2.0%* -8.0% 25.9% 20.70%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 30.08%
10 Yr 4.3%* -6.1% 11.0% 23.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -34.7% 92.4% 9.64%
2021 2.7% -6.1% 19.5% 47.92%
2020 2.4% -7.5% 11.8% 49.25%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 67.12%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.2% 61.44%

NAV & Total Return History

LOGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOGOX Category Low Category High LOGOX % Rank
Net Assets 53.1 M 658 K 207 B 88.39%
Number of Holdings 79 2 15351 47.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.4 M 660 K 48.5 B 89.09%
Weighting of Top 10 38.25% 8.4% 105.0% 53.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.16%
  3. McKesson Corp 4.97%
  4. CVS Health Corp 3.83%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 3.76%
  6. Markel Corp 3.72%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.55%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.55%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.55%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGOX % Rank
Stocks 		72.90% 0.00% 99.40% 2.59%
Bonds 		14.81% 0.00% 116.75% 96.18%
Other 		5.14% -2.51% 25.19% 6.28%
Preferred Stocks 		3.61% 0.00% 27.92% 6.28%
Cash 		3.55% -16.75% 81.51% 53.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 98.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGOX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.16% 0.00% 29.35% 0.55%
Technology 		21.64% 0.00% 44.21% 32.69%
Financial Services 		12.21% 0.00% 38.77% 82.22%
Industrials 		9.70% 0.00% 24.37% 57.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.75% 0.00% 19.36% 68.81%
Communication Services 		8.34% 0.00% 23.67% 28.18%
Consumer Defense 		6.21% 0.00% 19.93% 65.12%
Energy 		3.83% 0.00% 85.65% 73.46%
Real Estate 		2.74% 0.00% 65.01% 63.89%
Utilities 		1.42% 0.00% 99.55% 84.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 98.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGOX % Rank
US 		60.32% -1.65% 98.67% 11.87%
Non US 		12.58% 0.00% 37.06% 45.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGOX % Rank
Corporate 		48.82% 0.00% 98.21% 20.19%
Government 		21.04% 0.00% 97.26% 66.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.16% 0.14% 100.00% 32.20%
Municipal 		13.99% 0.00% 24.80% 0.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 85.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 97.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOGOX % Rank
US 		14.49% 0.00% 62.18% 95.09%
Non US 		0.32% 0.00% 84.73% 91.27%

LOGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 17.63% 17.57%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.83% 95.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

LOGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LOGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 31.58%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LOGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.67% 0.00% 343.00% 34.56%

LOGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOGOX Category Low Category High LOGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 8.35% 93.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOGOX Category Low Category High LOGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -2.34% 19.41% 69.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LOGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabe Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Gabe Houston serves as a Senior Research Analyst and an investment committee member. He is responsible for new idea generation, research, analysis and valuation. Mr. Houston joined Scharf Investments in May 2006. Mr. Houston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Mr. Houston has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Brian Krawez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Krawez began his career more than 20 years ago with Smith Barney in San Francisco and later moved to their investment banking division in New York City where he was ranked as a top-rated analyst focusing on health care. Prior to joining Scharf Investments, Mr. Krawez was a Partner and head of research for Belden and Associates Investment Counsel where he managed a successful large blend portfolio. He has also held research analyst positions at Dodge & Cox, Telegraph Hill Investment Counsel, and SC Fundamental, a successful value oriented hedge fund. Mr. Krawez earned both a BS with honors in Business Administration and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. While at UC Berkeley he worked for Professor Yellen, the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Krawez is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

