Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.