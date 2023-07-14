Home
Trending ETFs

Loomis Sayles Credit Income Fund

mutual fund
LOCAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.55 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (LOCYX) Primary C (LOCCX) N (LOCNX) A (LOCAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Credit Income Fund

LOCAX | Fund

$8.55

$22.1 M

3.92%

$0.33

4.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LOCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Credit Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Kennedy

Fund Description

LOCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -27.3% 2.9% 51.53%
1 Yr -1.8% -14.9% 190.9% 45.74%
3 Yr N/A* -13.1% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -26.5% 144.0% 34.39%
2021 -1.7% -15.7% 13.1% 39.32%
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -27.3% 2.9% 49.24%
1 Yr -1.8% -15.9% 190.9% 35.27%
3 Yr N/A* -13.1% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -26.5% 144.0% 34.39%
2021 -1.7% -15.7% 13.1% 39.32%
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LOCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOCAX Category Low Category High LOCAX % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 89.16%
Number of Holdings 309 5 9191 55.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.86 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 90.15%
Weighting of Top 10 33.80% 1.8% 100.0% 34.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  2. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  3. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  4. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  5. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  6. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  7. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 11.36%
  8. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Dec21 Xcbt 20211221 11.24%
  9. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Dec21 Xcbt 20211221 11.24%
  10. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Dec21 Xcbt 20211221 11.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOCAX % Rank
Bonds 		83.24% 15.65% 141.47% 99.24%
Convertible Bonds 		10.36% 0.00% 78.47% 2.27%
Cash 		3.56% -49.09% 10.75% 28.79%
Preferred Stocks 		2.84% 0.00% 9.18% 1.89%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 75.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 70.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOCAX % Rank
Corporate 		75.84% 41.80% 100.00% 82.95%
Government 		16.17% 0.00% 25.63% 13.26%
Securitized 		4.04% 0.00% 23.18% 14.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.94% 0.00% 11.30% 33.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 76.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 90.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOCAX % Rank
US 		73.37% 15.65% 108.09% 75.76%
Non US 		9.87% 0.00% 47.05% 79.55%

LOCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.79% 0.02% 5.60% 0.78%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.35% 69.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LOCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 1.00% 4.75% 17.02%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LOCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LOCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 259.00% 41.50%

LOCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOCAX Category Low Category High LOCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.92% 0.00% 7.33% 43.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOCAX Category Low Category High LOCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.07% 0.38% 7.58% 61.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LOCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Elaine Stokes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

