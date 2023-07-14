The Fund invests a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large foreign companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. The Fund’s portfolio management team follows a growth style of investing and constructs the portfolio by continuously looking for companies that it believes exhibit sustainable above-average gains in earnings. A large company is defined as a company included among the largest 80% of companies in terms of market capitalization at the time of investment in the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index as of June 1, 2022 was approximately $97 million to $475 billion. This range varies daily.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including privately offered trusts), and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. The types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest include forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.