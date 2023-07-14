Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund

LNFIX | Fund

$9.35

$67.6 M

18.16%

$1.70

3.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$67.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 134.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund

LNFIX | Fund

$9.35

$67.6 M

18.16%

$1.70

3.59%

LNFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 18.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Global Market Neutral Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Russell Shtern

Fund Description

The fund seeks positive returns unrelated to the broad global market by selecting both long and short positions in equity securities from anywhere in the world while applying measures that attempt to control for risk. The subadviser buys equity securities it considers to be undervalued (“long positions”) and it sells short equity securities it considers to be overvalued (“short positions”). The subadviser uses quantitative models to select long and short position sizes it believes will achieve overall market neutrality, thereby attempting to limit the effects of global stock market movements on overall fund performance. The subadviser views market neutrality to mean that the exposure of the long and short positions should offset one another producing a net equity exposure that is approximately +/- 1% under normal market conditions. Because of the fund’s market neutral strategy, the fund is intended to have returns that are generally independent of the returns and direction of the global stock market, although there can be no assurance that it will achieve that result.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, American depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts, and securities of other investment
  
companies including exchange-traded funds. As a global fund, the fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world, and under normal market conditions, the fund will invest in or have exposure to at least three countries, which may include the United States. The fund may invest without limit in securities in any country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. 
When deemed appropriate by the subadviser, the fund may enter into various derivative transactions as a principal investment strategy using total return swaps, equity futures, options, warrants, and other similar investments. Derivatives may be used by the fund as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk; as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to provide additional exposure to investment types or market factors; to change the characteristics of the fund’s portfolio; in an attempt to enhance returns; and to manage cash. 
Read More

LNFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LNFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -11.6% 15.8% 15.00%
1 Yr -7.8% -33.0% 41.7% 70.87%
3 Yr 1.1%* -10.5% 13.4% 87.76%
5 Yr -1.6%* -4.8% 11.1% 81.93%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LNFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.7% 23.2% 82.65%
2021 7.5% -20.7% 10.7% 76.29%
2020 -2.5% -12.4% 14.7% 70.00%
2019 -1.7% -13.2% 12.9% 12.66%
2018 -0.7% -11.7% 7.9% 90.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LNFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -11.7% 15.8% 15.00%
1 Yr -7.8% -33.0% 41.7% 82.52%
3 Yr 1.1%* -10.5% 13.4% 94.90%
5 Yr -1.2%* -4.8% 11.1% 89.16%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LNFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.7% 23.2% 82.65%
2021 7.5% -20.7% 10.7% 76.29%
2020 -2.5% -12.4% 14.7% 70.00%
2019 -1.7% -12.7% 12.9% 30.38%
2018 -0.4% -11.5% 13.2% 90.00%

NAV & Total Return History

LNFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LNFIX Category Low Category High LNFIX % Rank
Net Assets 67.6 M 105 K 12.6 B 60.58%
Number of Holdings 541 5 2526 25.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.57 M -619 M 6.53 B 59.62%
Weighting of Top 10 9.77% 7.6% 96.1% 90.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Treasury Instl 4.58%
  2. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  3. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  4. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  5. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  6. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  7. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  8. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  9. William Hill PLC 1.01%
  10. William Hill PLC 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LNFIX % Rank
Cash 		100.34% -225.56% 102.75% 7.69%
Other 		0.02% -11.90% 43.69% 38.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 70.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 76.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 75.96%
Stocks 		-0.36% -57.09% 325.56% 73.08%

LNFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LNFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.59% 0.73% 9.52% 21.36%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.13% 1.65% 31.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LNFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.75% 5.75% 16.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LNFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LNFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 134.00% 30.00% 483.00% 44.94%

LNFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LNFIX Category Low Category High LNFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 18.16% 0.00% 0.75% 55.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LNFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LNFIX Category Low Category High LNFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.38% -2.49% 4.20% 78.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LNFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LNFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Russell Shtern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.

Joseph Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.

Christopher Floyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

